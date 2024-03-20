Marvel revisits Thanos' quest for Infinity Stones in Infinity Watch crossover, details explored

Marvel will reintroduce the Infinity Stones, which are now bonded to both heroes and villains.

Moreover, The Mad Titan, Thanos, will embark on a quest to hunt these stones. Notably, the saga will unfold in nine annuals, starting with THANOS ANNUAL #1. This event will shape the destiny of the stones and form a new INFINITY WATCH.

The official information via Marvel reads as follows:

“The blockbuster summer event will decide the fate of the stones and also culminate with the formation of a brand-new lineup of the stone’s legendary guardians: the INFINITY WATCH.”

Thanos’ quest is now widely known due to the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame films.

This event will unfold across Marvel's annual issues, written by Derek Landy and illustrated by Sara Pichelli. A significant highlight is the introduction of a new Death Infinity Stone, with its bearer debuting in Thanos Annual #1.

“I get to work on characters I've never written before,” Derek Landy on augmenting Marvel's legacy

Derek Landy spearheads the crossover by writing key chapters and collaborating with artist Sara Pichelli.

They introduce the Death Stone-bearer and explore characters like Star, Overtime, and the new Mind Stone-bearer. Notably, Thanos, transforming Christopher Cantwell's series, will seek to reclaim his destiny.

Regarding contributing to Marvel’s legacy, Landy expresses excitement and pressure. Landy feels honored writing and views it as adding his part to a vast, evolving story since 1961.

In the press release article, Landy’s opinion reads as follows:

"When you write for Marvel, it's all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961. To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination."

He adds:

"I get to work on characters I've never written before—Thanos! Hulk!—and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy.

"Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if—oh dear God."

What is the importance of the Infinity Stone and Infinity Watch in context to Thanos?

In the comic world, the Infinity Stones are immensely powerful objects tied to different aspects of the universe. Each stone controls one aspect: Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Time and Soul. Their importance is magnified in the context of Thanos, a formidable villain.

In the storyline, Thanos seeks the stones to achieve omnipotence. That's because he aims to impose his twisted sense of balance on the universe. By gathering all the stones in his Infinity Gauntlet, he gains the ability to manipulate reality, time, space and the very souls of beings, which makes him nearly unstoppable.

Meanwhile, the Infinity Watch plays a crucial role in safeguarding the stones after Thanos' defeat. Formed by Adam Warlock, the group comprises various heroes and anti-heroes, each entrusted with protecting an individual stone.

That prevents the stones from being united again. By doing so, it deterred the emergence of another threat like Thanos.

Together, the Infinity Stones and the Infinity Watch embody themes of power, responsibility and the fine balance between order and chaos in the Marvel Universe.