Marvel’s Echo cinematographer Kira Kelly gives update on season 2 possibility: Details and statement explored

Echo was released earlier in January 2024 to a pretty positive reception, and fans hoped to see the series receive a season two. However, it looks like that won't be the case anymore following an update by Kira Kelly, the show's cinematographer. Kelly's uncertain update hinted that the Alaqua Cox-led Marvel series won't be receiving a season two anytime soon.

In an interview with The Direct, Kelly mentioned that she wasn't sure if Echo would return for a season two. However, she was also quick to mention that she would love to see Maya Lopez in other MCU projects. During the interview, she added that she would "love any excuse to see Alaqua perform again.

"I'm not sure about that. I feel like the world—You know, anything that we can see Alaqua [Cox] would be amazing. Whether it's another season for her or whether or not she's in the Daredevil show coming up or any other show. I would just love any excuse to see Alaqua perform again." The cinematographer noted.

It, however, does put forward the question of when exactly fans might get to see Maya Lopez again, and the answer might not seem too far enough.

When can fans expect Echo to return?

According to many reports, it has been heavily rumored that Maya Lopez might return to the MCU in Daredevil Born Again. This is because Echo directly sets up the upcoming Charlie Cox-led series. It also features the character's arch-nemesis, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, being a major threat during the show.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil showed up in episode one of the show and fought Maya Lopez. While his role wasn't big enough, it certainly set up a future rivalry that can be explored further down the line. The show's ending also hints at the fact that Wilson Fisk will be running for the position of New York City's mayor in the upcoming series.

The comics saw Fisk run for mayor to ban vigilantes from operating in the city. This directly put him in the path of many street-level heroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and others. The storyline would later culminate in the Devil Reign's storyline.

Daredevil and Maya have also maintained a relationship in the comics, so that's a further plotline that we can expect to be further explored down the road.

What is Echo about?

Echo made her first appearance in the Hawkeye series. The show saw her be a part of the tracksuit mafia and do Kingpin's dirty work since she is the adopted daughter of Wilson Fisk. However, when she learns that Fisk was responsible for killing her father, she decides to leave him after confronting the villain.

The show is a direct sequel to those events and follows Maya Lopez as she travels back home to Oklahoma to reconnect with her Native roots. However, after Kingpin starts tracking her again, she must confront him one final time and face her past.

The series was Marvel Studios' first TV-MA-rated project and was released under the "Marvel Studios Spotlight" banner. It consists of five episodes and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.