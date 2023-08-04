Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn rumored to play Human Torch in Fantastic Four reboot

Recent rumors surrounding Marvel's upcoming phase six project, Fantastic Four, suggest that Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will likely play the character of Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch. The rumors also state that Mission Impossible actress, Vanessa Kirby, will play the role of Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, in this reboot of Fantastic Four.

These two casting choices are almost 80-90% confirmed and have caused quite a stir in the Marvel fandom. The film is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Joseph Quinn from Stranger Things is 80-90% confirmed to play Human Torch in Fantastic Four reboot

In the latest episode of his famous podcast, Hot Mic, film critic Jeff Sneider broke the news that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is almost 80-90% confirmed to play the role of Johnny Storm in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. The news has received mixed reactions from the Marvel fandom so far.

Quinn became an overnight sensation with the release of Stranger Things season 4, and his career appears to be on an upward trajectory. Quinn's breakout role as the lovable screw-up Eddie Munson was one of the major highlights of season 4, with his performance being praised by fans all around the globe.

On his podcast, Sneider had first reported that The Boys actor Jack Quaid was being scouted for the role of Human Torch. However, Sneider later corrected the information and stated Joseph Quinn might be the one to lead the race to play Sue Storm's hot-headed brother.

Jack Quaid @JackQuaid92 Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! sagaftra.foundation

Jack Quaid also put out a statement on Twitter, denying his involvement in the new Fantastic Four film. As always, no new official statement has been made by Marvel acknowledging these rumors. However, Sneider has stated that Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm is almost a done deal.

Sneider also claims that Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious actress Vanessa Kirby is over 95% confirmed to play the role of Sue Storm in the reboot. Attaching a name like Vanessa Kirby will attract a lot of attention, with her Oscar-nominated acting skills being a major plus for the film.

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm are two casting choices that are all but confirmed, with the remaining cast for the film still wide open. There are rumors floating around of Moss-Bachrach and Matt Smith being eyed for the role of Reed Richards and Norin Radd, aka Silver Surfer, in the film.

Sneider has confirmed that Galactus will be the main villain of the Fantastic Four reboot and will likely be voiced by Anotonio Banderas. He was offered the role a few months ago, but an official confirmation is yet to be made by the actor.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes



• Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm

• Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been cast

• Galactus will be the main villain

• Antonio Banderas was offered Galactus a few months ago. Marvel’s Fantastic Four Updates:• Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm• Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm• Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been cast• Galactus will be the main villain• Antonio Banderas was offered Galactus a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/4MsJZmYb5T

There is a lot of buzz around the Fantastic Four reboot, with Marvel making some good casting choices. Fans are excited to see what the film's final cast will look like and which actors will make the cut. However, as of now, Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby are the two almost confirmed choices for the film.