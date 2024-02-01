Suicide Squad Kill the Justice reportedly not to be Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman

Following Kevin Conroy's passing in 2022, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was largely believed to be the legendary voice actor's final time playing Batman. However, according to a report from IGN, that doesn't seem to be the case, as they have now revealed that the actor recorded lines for The Caped Crusader in another project that's yet to be released.

While Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will indeed be the final time that Kevin Conroy will be portraying the Batman: Arkham version of the Dark Knight, fans will be able to hear him later in the year in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three.

Kevin Conroy to star as Batman from Batman: The Animated Series once again

In Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three, which is a multiversal story, Kevin Conroy will be heard voicing the version of the character that started it all. In the film, he will be portraying the version of Bruce Wayne/Batman from Batman: The Animated Series, which is supposed to be his final time voicing the role. However, the release date for the same is still unknown.

Alongside that, Conroy will also be heard in the upcoming animated show Batman: The Caped Crusader, produced by Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and J.J. Abrams. However, it is unknown if he will be starring as Batman in it. There have been many rumors from the past stating that he will be voicing Thomas Wayne in the show, but the fact remains unconfirmed.

While spoilers can't be revealed as it is yet to be officially launched, many were upset by how Batman has been handled in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Following Kevin Conroy's passing, fans believed that the game was disrespecting his legacy as the character which caused a massive outrage online as fans believed this would be his final time playing the character.

Kevin Conroy became synonymous with the voice of Batman

Many actors have played Batman, but none of them have had as big of an impact on the character as Kevin Conroy. Debuting as the character back in Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy instantly hit it off with the fans, and his voice as the character instantly became iconic.

Over the years, he has voiced the Dark Knight in many projects, to the point where he ended up becoming the defining voice for the character. From animated movies to television shows to video games, Conroy has done it all. He also got to play the character in live-action during one of the Arrowverse crossovers, and by far has had a very important impact on Batman's history.

Conroy even penned an emotional story for DC Pride, titled Finding Batman, where he detailed his time living as a gay man in Hollywood and how playing the character intersected with that experience and changed his life.