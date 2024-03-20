Marvel has recently provided a riveting update about Ultimate Spider-Man #4. The series features Peter Parker, a dedicated family man, along with his wife Mary Jane Watson-Parker, their two smart children, and Peter's dear Uncle Ben. Now, the Ultimate Spider-Man #4 will introduce Gwen Stacy, another key figure in the Spidey saga.

In this thrilling new universe, Gwen Stacy avoids her tragic end. According to Marvel, she marries Harry Osborn and co-leads Oscorp Industries with him.

Furthermore, more information provided by the entertainment giant discloses how the four characters discuss the dark corruption that shaped their world. However, unknown to everyone, two of the men at the table have already become active in their fight against this corruption. They have secretly taken on the roles of the vigilantes Spider-Man and Green Goblin.

The official information via Marvel reads as follows:

“Amidst cocktails, small talk is quickly dispersed as this fearless foursome discuss exposing the dark corruption that shaped their world. Little do they all know that the two men at the table have already taken matters into their own hands by suiting up as the vigilantes Spider-Man and Green Goblin!”

What is the relationship between Gwen Stacy and Spider-Man?

First look from the comic that introduces Gwen Stacy. (Image via Marvel)

In Spider-Man comics, Gwen Stacy is Peter Parker's first serious love interest. She is known for her intelligence, kindness, and strong moral compass. Notably, Gwen attends the same college as Peter and often finds herself in the middle of Spider-Man's battles.

Tragically, she becomes a central figure in one of the most heart-wrenching stories in Spider-Man's history. To her grim fate, the Green Goblin kidnaps her, which leads to her death during a battle between him and Spider-Man. Moreover, Gwen's death profoundly affects Peter as it marks a pivotal moment in his life which shapes his future actions as Spider-Man.

Ultimate Spider-Man #4 revolves around the early experiences of Peter Parker

A still from Ultimate Spiderman comic. (Image via Marvel)

In Ultimate Spider-Man #4, the storyline revolves around Peter Parker's early experiences as Spider-Man. The narrative follows his secret life as a superhero, impacting his personal life along with his alter ego's activities, stirring up unrest. Notably, the narrative explores the dynamics between Peter's personal and superhero lives. With such a story it sets the stage for his journey in handling the dual aspects of his existence.

It’s worth noting that in Ultimate Spider-Man #4, the characters include Peter Parker as Spider-Man, his aunt May Parker, and his uncle Ben Parker. The story also features Norman Osborn, who plays a significant role in Peter's transformation into Spider-Man. Moreover, the Green Goblin, an iconic Spider-Man villain, also appears in this issue.