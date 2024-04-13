One of the most polarizing figures in American history, footballer O.J. Simpson’s drastic downfall due to multiple murder charges led to a reference in the Shrek franchise by Dreamworks Studios.

On June 17, 1994, police issued a warrant for Simpson's arrest in Los Angeles. At that time, he was seen riding a White Bronco. It was a 1993 Ford Bronco SUV vehicle, which was being driven by Simpson’s longtime teammate and friend, Al Cowlings. Regardless, the movie, Shrek 2, also included a scene featuring a transformed donkey, reported to be a ‘White Bronco’ in the news (as seen in the film sequence).

For the unversed, Simpson was considered one of the finest running backs the NFL had ever seen. Having also created a successful acting career, he retired in 1979 and was accused of two counts of murder in June 1994.

Released in 2004, Shrek 2 was directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon, and it featured a range of bizarre scenes, including a reference to Simpson.

Shrek 2 included hilarious reference to O.J. Simpson’s ‘low-speed pursuit’

Following the murders, Simpson had forced Cowlings to drive him back to his Brentwood estate and threatened to shoot himself with a pistol if he did not oblige. Cowlings, left with little choice, led the police on a ‘low-speed’ pursuit which eventually ended late evening. The incident found a discreet reference in Shrek 2. A character called The Gingerbread Man was seen watching the news when a news anchor reported the following:

"Tonight on 'Knights,' we got a white bronco heading East into the forest."

This led to the scene where Shrek was seen riding a transformed donkey, which appeared to resemble a white horse instead. As Shrek rode through a forest, the image notably resembled the widely-telecast O.J. Simpson chase,

The reference has largely gone unnoticed but some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit claimed that they had caught it right from the beginning. As can be seen, a range of fans discussed about the forgotten reference, with one user talking about how it was his ‘wealth that eventually helped him get away.’

Simpson was famously acquitted in the criminal trial in 1995. But two years later, a civil trial jury held Simpson responsible for the two deaths - that of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. The jury ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims' families. The former NFL star had walked in on his wife having intimate relations with Goldman, leading to a fit of rage that concluded with his surrender near his Brentwood Estate.

Regardless, O.J. Simpson has since had further legal troubles and was granted parole in 2007. He was then convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and was given parole in 2017 after serving nine years of prison sentence.

O.J. Simpson, a major figure in the mainstream media, passed away recently on April 10, 2024. Shrek 2, keeping up with its narrative, found a hilarious reference to make with respect to the 1973 NFL MVP.