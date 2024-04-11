O.J. Simpson dies of cancer: NFL world reacts to Hall of Fame RB's death

OJ Simpson has passed away at the age of 76 due to a battle with prostate cancer. The former NFL running back was one of the most enigmatic and controversial celebrities in America, and the NFL world reacted to his death in a variety of ways.

Antonio Brown lashed out at Barstool Sports over one of their personality's announcement of the death

"F**k you Barstool Sports #CTESPN," he said.

Jason Whitlock took the opportunity to get political with it, saying:

"If OJ knew he was dying of cancer, he should've provoked a violent conflict with the police and forced them to shoot him. Barack would say he could've been my son, Biden would release a proclamation calling it A Day of OJ Visibility, and Al Sharpton would perform the eulogy," he noted.

Some mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame player. Others mocked it or took the opportunity to preach on the situation after Simpson, who was surrounded by friends and family at his home when he passed away, died.

OJ Simpson's death causes more controversy

OJ Simpson was an extremely famous running back. He went into the Hall of Fame and was the first ever member of the 2,000 rushing yards club. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro, and he won the 1973 MVP award.

He got even more famous when he was accused of double murder. He fled from the police, giving the world one of the most infamous car chases of all time. His trial was also all over the news. He instantly became one of the most famous people of all time, but much of it was due to infamy.

OJ Simpson on trial in 2000

That made him a controversial figure. Many weren't convinced of his status even after the verdict was handed down. Now that he's dead, the world has to reckon with the man that was, and that man had his fair share of question marks.

That is reflected in the way the NFL world has reacted. Under ordinary circumstances, a Hall of Famer's death would be met with near unanimous solemnity.