What to expect from DC's 'Batman – One Bad Day'? Details explored about upcoming one-shot series feat. his rogues gallery

DC has announced Batman - One Bad Day, a 64-page, one-shot comic series that will tell the definitive stories of some of the Caped Crusader's most iconic villains. Highlighting some of his biggest and worst villains, each story will be brought to life by a group of different writers and artists including the likes of Tom King, Tom Taylor, Mitch Gerads and more.

DC will release all the stories, featuring eight different villains, under the Batman - One Bad Day banner. Starting in August, the books will release monthly, highlighting Batman's run-in with one of the villains.

With that being said, let's jump right into what the stories have to offer and what it entails for the Dark Knight.

Batman - One Bad Day pits the Dark Knight against some of his worst villains

Logo for the series (Image via DC Comics)

With Batman - One Bad Day, we will individual stories with each of them focusing one one villain. The list of villains to be covered includes The Riddler, Harvey Dent, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface and Ra's Al Ghul.

Let's take a look at what each of the comics will offer and the artists associated with the project. Straight from DC's website, here are the plot details.

1) The Riddler by Tom King and Mitch Gerads

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

Described as a tense and intellectual thriller, the comic will see Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite. Set to release in August, the story will follow Edwarg Nygma as he lets go of all his rules and starts killing randomly. However, Batman is smart and does not buy his behavior for a minute, so he tries to find The Riddler's true intentions.

2) Two Face by Mariko Tamaki, Javier Fernandez and Jordie Bellaire

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

Two Face's entire life has been a series of chances, just like the flip of a coin. With Harvey Dent back in Gotham City, no one knows if he wants to do good or bad. Will Batman lose to him again? Find out when this tragic noir one-shot from Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez arrives this September.

3) The Penguin by John Ridley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith and Arif Prianto

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

This comic will see Penguin's entire crime empire getting stolen from him by an ex-associate. Moreover, we will see Batman take on not only Oswald Cobblepot but also THE UMBRELLA MAN in this one-shot comic from John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli that arrives in October.

4) Mr. Freeze by Gerry Duggan, Matteo Scalera and Dave Stewart

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera are all set to offer a brand new and chilling take on Mr. Freeze this November. Featuring both Batman and Robin, the story will see Gotham in the throes of a harsh, icy winter, allowing Mr. Freeze to live without his suit.

5) Catwoman by G. Willow Wilson, Jamie Mckelvie and Tamra Bovillain

Logo for the comic (Image via DC Comics)

Coming this December from G. Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie, the story will dive into Selina Kyle's personal backstory. After a brooch that Selina's mother sold off for a few pennies is up at a high-bid auction, Catwoman will risk it all to get it back.

6) Bane by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter and Tomeu Morey

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

A creation of Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter arriving in January 2023, this comic will mark the return of one of Dark Knight's most formidable villains. Bane in this One Bad Day story will experience his "mind, body and spirit get ravaged."

7) Clayface by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, Xermanico and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

This one-shot to be released in February will be brought to us by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and Xermanico. Batman will have to travel all the way to L.A. to stop Clayface from "killing his way to fame."

8) Ra's al Ghul by Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis

Logo for the comic (Image via DC Comics)

The final one-shot to be released in March comes will be created by Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis. Featuring one of the Bat's biggest villains, the comic will see Ra's al Ghul unleash his wrath on the superhero.

The series will start its run this August.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee