What is High Republic era and is it canon? Marvel Comics launches two new Star Wars series

If you are someone who fantasizes about Star Wars comics and never gets bored of them, then you might be aware that there are a ton of Star Wars stories to look into, including the High Republic.

While entering the second phase of the Star Wars' HR era, Marvel has announced two new series that are coming up soon. The first one is called Star Wars: The High Republic series- The Blade #1, and and the second one is the ongoing Star Wars: The High Republic #1.

In case you are wondering what the High Republic era is, let us shed some light on the topic. This period in the Star Wars universe covers the 200-300 years before the events in Star Wars: New Hope. The High Republic era is also known as, 'The Golden Age for the Galactic Republic.'

As per sources, here is why this period is so beloved:

"The reason why it's looked upon so fondly is because it was during this period that the Jedi were at the height of their powers. The "frontiers of the galaxy were [also] pushed back," meaning that the world known to the inhabitants of the Star Wars universe was much larger."

Star Wars' High Republic phase 2 launch

Charles Soule @CharlesSoule I'm writing a comic series about a High Republic Jedi named Porter Engle. He's Inigo Montoya with a lightsaber - one of the best to ever do it.



STAR WARS - THE HIGH REPUBLIC: THE BLADE. Out this fall.



Art: Marco Castiello, cover here by the great Giuseppe Camuncoli.

At Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, Marvel confirmed that they are bringing two exciting comic book series this fall. Created by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito, the new Star Wars: HR #1 era will see the 150-year period before Phase 1. It will mainly revolve around a delicate, peaceful planet named Jedha. The series will also introduce fans to Jedi Vildar Mac, whose arrival on the planet will mark the beginning of an unknown terror. Star Wars: The High Republic #1 goes on sale in October 2022.

The other four-unit limited series titled Star Wars: HR - THE BLADE #1 will hit the shelves in November 2022. Created by writer Charles Soule and artist Marco Castiello, the series will explore the backstory of Porter Engle, aka Blade of Bardotta.

Is Star Wars' HR considered to be canon?

In 2014, news emerged that only the six Star Wars films, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series, films, and the first part of Blade Squadron, will be Canon. After that, the projects that were part of the expanded universe were rebranded from "Canon" to "Legends."

With the new series set to release soon, fans are wondering if it is part of the Star Wars continuity. However, it seems that there is nothing to worry about. As per sources, Charles Soule has confirmed that, even though the comic book series is entirely new, "it is absolutely part of the universal canon."

