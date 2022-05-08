What is known about Christopher Priest's new sci-fi comic series, Entropy? Release, plot, and more details explored

Christopher Priest is all set to bring his talents to Heavy Metal as he writes Entropy for the publisher. Priest, best known for his work on Black Panther and Deathstroke, will be joined by newcomer artist Montos who will illustrate the book. Not only that, but the comic's description alone sounds mind-blowing and intriguing.

Entropy is led by the character Henry Hank. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2020, Heavy Metal described the character as:

"Likable, average Everyman who will become responsible for destroying the world."

It looks like the comic will have some pretty big stakes. Let's explore the details behind the series that is due for release in July and see exactly what it is all about.

Entropy is described as Green Lantern meeting Breaking Bad

Comic cover (Image via Heavy Metal Magazines)

Yes, you read that right. Entropy has been described as Green Lantern meets Breaking Bad, which perfectly fits the description for Heavy Metal, considering their penchant for some great genre-bending stories. Also, the Breaking Bad inspiration is quite noticeable, considering how the title's design looks inspired by that of the AMC show.

Entropy is also a crossover of another Heavy Metal comic called Taarna. The titular character has long been an icon of Heavy Metal. For those who don't know, Taarna is the last living Taarakian and the guardian of the universe. She is a hybrid being, born of a great warrior and a dying universe, and is the personification of the youngest universe in the multiverse. She also had an animated movie.

With that, we see Henry Hanks, the protagonist of Entropy, described as a villain in the making. His story mirrors that of Walter White's from Breaking Bad, as it explores his descent into darkness and what causes him to snap. The comic will see Hanks go on a journey as he destroys worlds in the name of Kako.

The comic series will also have a lot of Green Lantern inspiration as it will deal with heavy sci-fi narratives. Even Hanks' powers will remind fans of them and the way his suit is made.

Heavy Metal Magazine @HeavyMetalInk Support indie comics and indie creators. Support indie comics and indie creators.

Joining Priest on this journey as well is up-and-coming illustrator Montos. Priest has had high praise for Montos' artwork, and from the few preview pages, it looks like he is right. Speaking about Montos' artwork, Priest said:

"Raised the bar and pushed the limits of my imagination, delivering jaw-dropping art that is sure to make him a top name in this business."

A page from the comic (Image via Heavy Metal Magazines)

Entropy is also billed as the start of a new shared universe for Heavy Metal. Speaking about the comic, the publisher's executive editor, Joseph Illidge, said:

"There's a saying that the villain has to be more interesting than the hero..."

He added:

"Two stellar creators at the top of their game have crafted the ultimate villain origin for Heavy Metal's tentpole blockbuster event. The undisputed leader of science fiction, fantasy, and horror is about to unleash a horrific story of cosmic science and dark fantasy into the world with Entropy!"

Speaking about the comic as well, Christopher Priest said:

"Entropy explores issues of existence and meaning through a darkly Socratic method of trial and catastrophic error."

He continued:

"Heavy Metal is the perfect platform to test the classic story of the Everyman given ultimate power and drill down through layers of his humanity. This has been an exhilarating experience to engage familiar themes with no speed limit or seatbelts."

A bit of background on Priest's work as well. He started in the 1970s with Marvel and has written for characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more. His work at DC also includes writing for Deathstroke and Justice League.

For those excited about Entropy, you can check out the comic when it releases in stores on July 6, 2022.

