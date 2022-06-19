What is Shazam! Thundercrack? DC to give Billy Batson a DCEU tie-in story in upcoming comic

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in December 2022, and fans cannot stay calm. Undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022, the sequel will unravel Billy Batson's new adventures. As we are waiting for the film, DC has announced some fantastic news for die-hard fans. The publisher is coming up with a comic book titled Shazam Thundercrack that will be quite fresh and interesting for readers of all age groups.

We're here to discuss the initial details regarding the upcoming comic book. So, if you are one of the enthusiasts who wants to know what the comic book will entail, read on because we have quite a few important details to explore.

What do we know about Shazam Thundercrack?

The upcoming comic will be written and illustrated by Yehudi Mercado who is set to make his debut in the DC Universe. The storyline is set somewhere between the timelines of the first film and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The official synopsis of the upcoming comic book reads:

"Billy Batson has never been a team player and becoming the superhero didn't seem to change that much, but his new strength and stamina will make football a breeze. After skipping school one too many times, Billy is offered a choice: football or detention. The Fawcett Tigers need a new champion—their last quarterback ended up in the hospital and the coach is pretty sure rival team the Fishtown Atoms are to blame."

The story features Billy getting a chance to be a superhero but he is then stuck between two choices. He can either join the football training to benefit his school, or he can enjoy being a superhero. We will also see if his foster father Victor and the memories of the football game will be able to keep Billy grounded. There is a small chance that he might just allow his ego to take over.

Shazam Thunderback will release in November 2022 (Image via DC)

The plot of the upcoming comic will see Billy struggling with his school life as he deals with his new superhero powers. After getting into trouble at school for skipping, he is issued an ultimatum. He can either join the football team as the new quarterback or he will subjected to detention. Additionally, Shazam Thundercrack will also follow Billy's friend/ foster brother Freddy who will be filming all of his superhero training sessions and football practices.

It's not yet known whether we will be seeing some of Billy's other foster siblings. However, we can expect quite a few of them to appear in the upcoming comic since Billy has a huge family.

Initially, the comic was scheduled to release on June 7, 2022. We were then informed of a delay, postponing the release to 2023. However, the launch again got preponed again which means that the comic will finally release on November 29, 2022.

