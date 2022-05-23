Who is DC's Krona? Comic origin explored amid appearance rumor in HBO Max's Green Lantern Corps series

Announced back in 2019, DC's Green Lantern Corps is getting its live-action debut. However, it won't be on the big screens; instead, it's making its way to the small screen through HBO Max. The DC drama will see the involvement of famous writer, producer, and filmmaker Greg Berlanti and Seth Grahame-Smith as the showrunner.

There have been some cast disclosures and rumors around the project, but majority of the information has remained under wraps. For instance, the confirmed cast of the TV show includes War Horse's Jeremy Irvine, who will be seen as the original Green Lantern. In addition, Finn Wittrock will assume the character of Guy Gardner. Now, while these are the confirmed characters to appear on the show, there is a rumored appearance that every fan is looking forward to.

Green Lantern is well-known throughout the DC community. However, relatively few fans are familiar with Krona. This post will look at the origins of the 'mad scientist' who created the Multiverse due to his peculiar thirst for knowledge.

The Origin of DC's Krona

John Broome and Gil Kane's Krona first appeared in Green Lantern Vol. 2 #40 in 1965. Later, fans saw the character's death sequence in Green Lantern Vol. 4 #67. So, who basically is Krona, and why is he considered a 'mad scientist'?

Belonging to the race of ancient Maltusians, Krona was looking for ways to develop an intergalactic order. After researching a bit, he concluded that knowledge about the same could help him achieve the goal. Krona's thirst for uncovering the secrets of the Universe's creation turned his fellow Maltusians against him after he carried out several illogical experiments.

Krona was obsessed by the Universal creation (Image via DC)

He also built a machine that could penetrate the temporal barrier and help behold the creation of the Universe. That said, if the secret to the Universe's creation is revealed everyone would face a massive tragedy. This proved be to be accurate when the machine exploded and destroyed the Universe, creating the Multiverse. As a consequence of Krona's actions, his fellow Maltusians decided to turn him into pure energy and left him to wander the cosmos for eternity.

Using the power ring of Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern, Krona successfully returned to his corporeal form. His happiness, however, did not last long as he was transformed back into a form of energy by the Guardians of the Universe.

DC's Krona does have an intriguing storyline, so it would be pretty exciting to see the live-action version of the ambitious scientist in HBO's adaptation.

Edited by Babylona Bora