Online streaming of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - When can we expect it?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is doing well in theaters. Fans are now excitedly waiting for its release on streaming platforms and Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. With the franchise returning to the silver screen sans their staple director, Michael Bay, Rise of the Beasts is the second prequel movie after the successful Bumblebee spin-off in 2018.

The movie's premiere garnered positive responses from critics, presenting a fresh ensemble of characters and actors to breathe new life into the Transformers franchise. As fans eagerly anticipate an upcoming crossover movie, the excitement around the franchise is palpable.

The streaming debut of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

From the silver screen to your living room - Transformers gears up for its streaming premiere on Paramount+ (Image via Paramount)

Although no definitive release date has been announced for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' online streaming debut, it is expected to be featured on Paramount+, considering the film's distribution is handled by Paramount.

Drawing from Paramount+'s history of converting theatrical releases to streaming, it typically takes around 46 days for a movie to appear on the platform - the case with the studio's recent hits, Scream VI and Dungeons & Dragons, and last year's popular horror flick, Smile.

CoveredGeekly @CoveredGeekly ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ earned $25.6M in the film’s opening day at the domestic box office. ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ earned $25.6M in the film’s opening day at the domestic box office. https://t.co/QrGfCqDWHg

Hence, a probable date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' arrival on Paramount+ could be Tuesday, July 25. Nevertheless, since other Paramount movies, such as Babylon and 80 for Brady, had a slightly extended window of 60 days, the Transformers movie's digital premiere could be deferred to Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Projecting the purchase availability for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Rise of the Beasts - Awaiting its arrival on physical and digital shelves (Image via Paramount)

Knowing when the latest Transformers movie will be available on digital, Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K Ultra HD can be challenging.

Typically, Paramount releases its films for digital purchase simultaneously or a few weeks before their debut on Paramount+. Without a concrete date, Transformers enthusiasts can anticipate the digital purchase availability of Rise of the Beasts sometime around July.

Considering the release pattern for physical formats (Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD) of recent Paramount movies, most films tend to be released physically between 60 to 88 days after their theatrical release. An exception was Scream VI, which had a 123-day release window.

Pop Crave @PopCrave ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ debuts with a perfect audience score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ debuts with a perfect audience score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. https://t.co/I3MEg5ESji

Consequently, if this pattern holds, the movie should be purchasable in physical format anywhere from the start of August to early September. Meanwhile, for those who prefer the big screen experience, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continues to play in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes