Why was Persepolis banned? Pennsylvania School District pulls award-winning graphic novel over parent complaints

Following the ban of Art Spiegelman's Maus in January, Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis is the latest to face an impending ban from a Pennsylvania school district. The award-winning graphic novel was reportedly 'paused' from the curriculum after complaints from residents. It was first reported by a local news portal, Trib Live, on March 7.

At the time, Franklin Regional School District's Superintendent Gennaro Piraino told Trib Live:

"It was a couple days before the book was to be taught. So the committee said they'd like to learn some more about this book, as well as the context in which it's being taught. And as the administration, our job is to give them options. They felt it was best to pause until they can look more closely at it."

As per the publication, many parents were confused about the decision as the book was initially approved. Previously, the school board decided to have the novel in the 9th Grade Honors English classes.

Franklin Regional School District Board deemed the content of the Persepolis inappropriate

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani @AdrienneMahsa



One parent said the book "doesn’t align with what we are teaching our children." Another said it “pushes a liberal ideology that does not belong in our school." Lisa Lucas @likaluca Yet another banned one on our list. Tired. comicsbeat.com/persepolis-mar… Yet another banned one on our list. Tired. comicsbeat.com/persepolis-mar… A Pennsylvania school district banned Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis, a graphic novel about her childhood in Iran.One parent said the book "doesn’t align with what we are teaching our children." Another said it “pushes a liberal ideology that does not belong in our school." twitter.com/likaluca/statu… A Pennsylvania school district banned Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis, a graphic novel about her childhood in Iran.One parent said the book "doesn’t align with what we are teaching our children." Another said it “pushes a liberal ideology that does not belong in our school." twitter.com/likaluca/statu…

According to Trib Live, the School Board Committee had initially approved the graphic novel to be taught in the 9th Grade English curriculum. However, multiple parents reportedly expressed concerns regarding the content of the graphic novel, which was taken to the board by a few members of the committee.

In contrast, many parents were also confused by the sudden decision to pause Persepolis from being taught in Pennsylvanian schools. Following the initial approval of the graphic novel, it was part of "a 30-day public curriculum display" per Trib Live. At the given time, any parent could have cleared their concerns with implementing the graphic novel in the curriculum.

The renowned graphic novel was previously banned in schools throughout the years. In 2013, the Chicago Public School System decided to remove the book from its curriculum. Persepolis was removed from classrooms and school libraries, which essentially translated to its controversial ban under Chicago's schooling system.

A year later, the book was reportedly challenged by four school districts. This reportedly caused the graphic novel to reach second position in the American Library Association's list of "Most Challenged Books" of the year.

Potential reasons for Persepolis' imminent ban from Pennsylvania School District

While the school board's official statement is awaited and their decision regarding the ban is reportedly under review, the graphic novel's themes might be the cause behind the controversy. The two-part graphic novel is reportedly based on the early life of the author Marjane Satrapi. It follows the protagonist, Marji, as she spent her childhood in Iran during the Islamic Revolution.

The novel mentions Marji's family members being arrested, murdered, and more. Meanwhile, at one point, the young character was also threatened of r*pe.

With the inclusion of these elements, some parents might have found the content of the graphic novel to be mature.

Edited by R. Elahi