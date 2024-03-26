Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble - Everything we know so far

In Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble fans can expect an intriguing blend of beloved childhood characters turned into villains. This film is a part of The Twisted Childhood Universe and incorporates stand-alone films for characters like Bambi, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio.

Notably, these films will introduce horror versions of other characters, such as Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and Rabbit from Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. All these characters will then unite in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble to create havoc. As the riveting anticipation for the movie escalates, here's everything we know so far about the movie.

When could Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble be released?

A poster of the movie. (Image via Jagged Edge Productions)

As announced by the production house, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is set for release in 2025. Notably, the official release date was not revealed at the time of writing.

What will Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble be about?

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble is envisioned as a horror film that brings together characters from previous films in The Twisted Childhood Universe. Notably, the Twisted Childhood series is noted for its dark and twisted reinterpretation of classic childhood stories and characters.

In Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, the plot centers around a group of iconic characters. These include children's iconic characters such as Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell coming together.

What sets the movie apart is the concept behind the movie, which is akin to an Avengers-style film. However, instead of heroes, it features villainous characters. The movie will see them join forces to create chaos and destruction.

Scott Chambers, who will reprise his role as Christopher Robin, teased the plot as follows:

"Similar to The Avengers, we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc. We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold.

"When you see the stand-alone movies you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover. Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequence of monster vs monster."

Which monsters will feature in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble?

A poster of the movie. (Image via Jagged Edge Productions)

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will feature an ensemble of horror versions of well-known childhood characters. These characters include Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell. The film will unite these characters in a storyline where they join forces to wreak havoc.

Notably, the cast for the film includes Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Megan Plactio as Wendy Darling, Roxanne Mckee as Xana, and Lewis Santer as Tigger. Additionally, the film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Spoilers, teasers and more for Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble

Scott Chambers, the producer of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and actor portraying Christopher Robin, shared his enthusiasm about the Poohniverse in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

In the interview, Chambers revealed his long-standing dream to create a film where iconic horror figures like Leatherface, Hellraiser, and Chucky come together. Now, with the Poohniverse, this dream is becoming a reality as it brings together characters from Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Bambi.

Furthermore, Chambers explained that each of these films, including Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, and Bambi, are introductory movies for the characters. He hinted at the presence of easter eggs in these films, linking them together in the same universe. However, the culmination of this project will be Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

Regarding the character adaptations, Chambers drew parallels between these beloved characters and classic horror icons.

In his statement, he noted that he sees Pooh as akin to Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Tigger resembling Freddy Krueger, Owl inspired by Jeepers Creepers and Hellraiser, and Piglet likened to Leatherface.

Chambers said:

"Pooh is like our Jason, and we've not had a Friday the 13th film in so long," Chambers explained to ComicBook.com. "So he's like our Jason Voorhees with our own little things sprinkled in. Tigger is for sure our Freddy Krueger. He torments his victims.

"You'll see his costume is a straight jacket, and it's because he's constantly adrenaline-y, and he just wants to kill and all this kind of stuff. And he uses his claws quite a lot when he is doing his attacks...."

For Chambers, this project is a tribute to the horror films he adores and a new direction for the franchise.