Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 - All cast and characters revealed

Before Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, the franchise took a dramatic turn. The first installment of the British indie slasher film series took the beloved children's cartoon and turned it on its head to descend into a dark and twisted horror adaptation in 2023.

The goal of this reworking was to satisfy fans looking for a darker and more intense interpretation of the beloved Hundred Acre Wood characters. Scott Jeffery produced it, and Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed it.

The gloomy and terrifying storyline introduced in the first film is expected to be expanded upon in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. It will captivate audiences with its unsettling retelling of the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh universe.

Which Winnie-the-Pooh characters are in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2? Cast members explored

It features an ensemble cast that combines established actors with up-and-coming talent.

Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin

Tallulah Evans as Lexy

Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet

Lewis Santer as Tigger

Alec Newman as Alan Robin

Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Winnie-the-Pooh

Marcus Massey as Owl

Simon Callow as Cavendish

Having produced the first film, Scott Chambers now plays Christopher Robin in the follow-up, taking Nikolai Leon's place. The new movie reimagines the classic as a film set in the same universe.

Robin told Comicbook.com,

"So the sequel, he wanted new designs and all this kind of stuff, so the first movie ends up being a movie within the second movie."

What happens in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

The narrative centers on Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger as they decide to exact revenge on Christopher Robin for disclosing their existence. This leads to them going on a murderous rampage through Ashdown.

Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads,

"Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake."

Driven by a desire to come out of the shadows, the characters confront their past abandonment and the consequences it brought, unleashing a trail of death and mayhem along the way. The result is a dark and twisted narrative where familiar childhood characters take on a sinister and violent persona.

Is Piglet in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

Piglet does indeed appear in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. Actor Eddy MacKenzie plays Piglet in the movie.

Piglet is a shy but devoted friend of the anthropomorphic teddy bear, who first appeared in A. A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh books. He is distinguished by his small stature and kind disposition.

Will Tigger be in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

Yes, Tigger will appear in Blood and Honey 2. Lewis Santer plays the character in the film. Tigger has energetic and bouncy personality in A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh books. But in this scary follow-up, he is portrayed in a twisted and horrifying way, departing from the customary happy portrayal and becoming a violent and sadistic version of the character.

The film will be released in theaters nationwide on March 26, 27, and 28, 2024. It will also be available to watch online via Peacock or VOD.