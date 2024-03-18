The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12 will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 1:30 AM JST. The anime's next episode will first be broadcast in Japan, following which, it will be made available to watch online on streaming services in Japan locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Adachi finding out about Ichikawa and Yamada. Given his crush on Yamada, Adachi challenged Ichikawa for the Cavalry Battle on Sports Day. Ichikawa accepted the challenge. However, despite all his practice, Ichikawa lost the match to his friend.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12 release date and time

Adachi as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

According to the anime's website, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12 will be released on Saturday, March 23, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones, the upcoming anime episode will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 1:30 AM JST in Japan.

Hence, the release date and time for the twelfth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will vary depending on where one is watching the series from.

The international release times for the episode are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday March 23 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday March 23 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday March 23 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday March 23 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday March 23 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday March 23 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 24 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday March 24

Where to watch The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12?

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12 will premiere in Japan on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. In addition, the anime will also be available to watch online in Japan on dAnime Store, Hulu, and others.

As for international streaming, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime. Hence, its episodes will be added to Hidive. Meanwhile, for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia licensed the series to release it via Aniplus Asia.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 Recap

Adachi and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11, titled I Don't Want to Lose, saw Adachi acknowledge Ichikawa and Yamada's relationship. Considering that he had a crush on Yamada, he challenged Ichikawa to a cavalry battle set to take place on Sports Day. While Ichikawa usually stays away from all forms of sports, he accepted the challenge and began training.

Unfortunately for Ichikawa, Adachi won the match. However, this also hurt Adachi as he saw the word written under Ichikawa's headband by Yamada. That essentially broke Adachi. Later, the anime saw Yamada complimenting Ichikawa for how cool he looked during the match.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12?

Adachi and Moe as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12 is set to be the penultimate episode of the anime, hence, it will likely set up something huge for the finale. Considering how Moe could be giving her towel to Adachi on Sports Day, fans can expect some development between them.

Additionally, the anime could focus on Kana Ando and Yurine Hanzawa having some time in the limelight, possibly centering the storyline surrounding Ichikawa and Yamada's hidden fondness towards each other.

