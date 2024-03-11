The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 will be released on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 1:30 AM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast in Japan, after which, it will be made available to stream online on streaming platforms in Japan locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa and Yamada learning that they had been assigned to the same class in the third year. While it was a happy occasion, both faced some trouble trying to hide their fondness towards each other from new classmates Kana Ando and Yurine Hanzawa.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 release date and time

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

According to the anime's website, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 will be released on Saturday, March 16, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones, the anime episode will be released on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 1:30 AM JST in Japan.

Hence, the release date and time for the tenth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will change depending on where one is watching the anime from.

The global episode release times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday March 16 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday March 16 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday March 16 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday March 16 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday March 16 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday March 16 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday March 17

Where to watch The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11?

Ichikawa Kyotaro as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 will first be broadcast in Japan on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. The anime will also be available to stream in Japan on dAnime Store, Hulu, and others.

Meanwhile, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime for international fans, meaning that the anime's episodes will be added to Hidive. As for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia licensed the series to release it via Aniplus Asia.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 Recap

Kana Ando as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10, titled I Want to be Closer to Yamada, saw Ichikawa and Yamada end up in the same class. However, new classmates Kana Ando and Yurine Hanzawa immediately got suspicious about their relationship. Ichikawa and Yamada tried hiding it with some help from Moe, but unfortunately, Hanzawa found out about it.

That said, Hanzawa did not spread what she had learned. Instead, she tried helping Yamada and Ichikawa get close to each other. This is because Yamada had given a letter to Hanzawa explaining her closeness to Ichikawa.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11?

Yurine Hanzawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 will most likely focus on Yamada Anna and Yurine Hanzawa. The previous episode ended with Yurine wondering how "love" and "friendship" were different. She wanted to learn more about her emotions. Thus, Yamada offered to teach her whatever she knew about it.

While Hanzawa was seen flustering about the topic, there is a good chance that this development will be further elaborated. This should also help the anime give more screen time to Kana Ando and Yurine Hanzawa.

