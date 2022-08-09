Predator #1 brings Ripley-like hero to hunt a Yautja: Details explored

The Predators franchise has been at the top of its game since the release of the recent film Prey. Hailed as the best film in the franchise since the original in 1987, Prey was a nail-biting action entertainer. The female protagonist Naru, played by the talented Amber Midthunder, contributes a lot to the success of the film. It seems that the Predators franchise has finally borrowed the secret sauce from its sister franchise as the Alien-killing female protagonist Ripley was the soul of the first three films.

The franchise is ready to recreate its success on the pages of comic books as Marvel comics have introduced the female protagonist of their upcoming comics Predator #1, Day of the Hunter. After acquiring the rights to Aliens and Predators, Marvel launched the comics starring the ruthless Xenomorphs in 2021. While the comics starring the Yautja Hunters were announced in March 2021, the series was pushed back for almost a year and will finally be released on August 10, 2022.

The preview shows the protagonist in Predator armor hunting down a Yautja

Unlike previous films, the story in the comics will take place in the year 2056. While humans have made enough technological advancements through interstellar travel, they are still at the bottom of the pyramid below the Yautja hunters. A young girl named Theta witnessed the horrific Yautja killing of her family. Theta flees but swears revenge against the alien hunters.

Theta, now 27 years old, along with AI Sandy, has spent most of her life on a ship training to kill the Yautja warriors. In a recently released preview by Marvel comics, on an unknown planet called X14432-8, two predators can be seen engaged in a battle for life. The fierce fight comes to a conclusion when one of them slices off the leg of their opponent and fatally injures them.

The fallen fighter takes off its mask, reveals its Yautja face, and lets out a bone-chilling screech. The standing predator uses a sharp sword to cut the Yautja's head off its shoulder. The still-standing hunter takes off its mask only to reveal that she is none other than Theta, who frustratingly screams “Dammit” at the fallen body of her Yautja prey.

The preview was an interesting take on the franchise as the creators have flipped the concept of Predators on their heads. The Day of the Hunter is the first of six issues and is written by Ed Brisson, known for his work in Iron Fist and Ghost Rider. Doctor Strange artist Kev Walker will provide the art for the upcoming series, while Frank D’Armata is the colorist.

In an interview with news website CBR, writer Ed Brisson said:

“Getting to write the characters launch for Marvel is a dream come true. When they offered me the gig, I already had a million ideas ready to go."

He further said:

“The pages he's turned in so far and mind-blowing. He's delivered awe-inspiring alien planets; huge, blood-pumping action scenes: and devastatingly emotional beats all in the space of the first issue. I really think we're making something quite special here.”

The first issue of the Predator will go on sale on August 10, 2022. Readers can buy the comic at their nearest comic book store or on the official Marvel website. Fans of the franchise can also tune up on Prey, which is now streaming on Hulu. The film boasts an impressive cast with Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Ray Strachan, Dakota Beavers, Stefany Mathias, and others.

