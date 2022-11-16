"Racial Idolatry is its selling point": Black Panther 2 gets mixed reviews on Twitter

Black Panther 2 has been trending for a long time. Now that it's finally out, the vast majority of the audience and critics are raving about it. However, a considerable portion of the Black Panther fanbase is less than happy about it.

Whether it's Shuri becoming the next Black Panther or the supposed over-politicization of the film, many fans are taking to Twitter to make it known that they're not happy with the film.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Sitting through 2 hours, 40 minutes of Black Panther 2 was torture. Let me save you the time. The movie hates black men, America, and the patriarchy. Racial idolatry is its selling point. Nothing else. Sitting through 2 hours, 40 minutes of Black Panther 2 was torture. Let me save you the time. The movie hates black men, America, and the patriarchy. Racial idolatry is its selling point. Nothing else.

Why are fans criticizing Black Panther 2?

The issue of re-casting

Following Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise on August 28, 2020, it came to light that he was suffering from colon cancer - something that was only known to his closest friends and family.

With his passing, the future of Black Panther became uncertain. At the time, a certain section of the fanbase expressed their desire for Marvel Studios to re-cast the role of T'Challa.

Black Panther 2 (Image via Marvel)

Kevin Feige later announced that they would not be recasting the role of T'Challa, as it would ruin the legacy of the character. Instead, Black Panther 2 incorporated the death of Chadwick Boseman and gave him a proper farewell within Wakanda and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sadly, many fans didn't quite take to the idea, and criticized the move.

Sean Johnson @Derek5ty They definitely should have recast T’Challa for Wakanda Forever. They definitely should have recast T’Challa for Wakanda Forever.

AEW4Life @aew4_life So rather than recast T'Challa like Chadwick himself would have wanted... they chose to profit off his death and even kill off T'Challa similar to how he died in real life. Real sleezy there Disney Marvel. #RecastTChalla So rather than recast T'Challa like Chadwick himself would have wanted... they chose to profit off his death and even kill off T'Challa similar to how he died in real life. Real sleezy there Disney Marvel. #RecastTChalla

𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 @nicholasdeorio I am not even slightly interested in the new Black Panther. It sucks that they didn’t recast T'Challa. I am not even slightly interested in the new Black Panther. It sucks that they didn’t recast T'Challa.

Fans think Black Panther 2 has racist undertones

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has also attracted considerable criticism for the way it dealt with the issue of race. One fan opined that the assumptions of the movie as an "anti-racist" epic still fall short as it assumes racism is a generality.

Vivek Ramaswamy @VivekGRamaswamy It’s too bad Hollywood can’t make movies like American History X anymore and settles for god-awful Black Panther sequels instead.



The racist assumptions of “anti-racist” movies like this are so glaring yet liberal white audiences eat it up anyway because it makes them feel good. It’s too bad Hollywood can’t make movies like American History X anymore and settles for god-awful Black Panther sequels instead.The racist assumptions of “anti-racist” movies like this are so glaring yet liberal white audiences eat it up anyway because it makes them feel good.

Here are some other reactions:

jose magdaleno @tiorojo13 Black Panther Racism Forever.

Out of all the space aliens,deep see creatures or a powerful nations that could have been used for this movie,The creaters of Black Panther: Wakanda forever chose to pin Mexicans vs The Blacks. We need to boycott movies like this and fight racism. Black Panther Racism Forever. Out of all the space aliens,deep see creatures or a powerful nations that could have been used for this movie,The creaters of Black Panther: Wakanda forever chose to pin Mexicans vs The Blacks. We need to boycott movies like this and fight racism.

iamyesyouareno @iamyesyouareno If you go to see Wakanda Forever on opening weekend, you are anti-black.



White people need to stay away so that black people can “enjoy that movie in peace”. If you go to see Wakanda Forever on opening weekend, you are anti-black.White people need to stay away so that black people can “enjoy that movie in peace”. https://t.co/QTieYLjfwA

Black Panther fans defend the new film

With the criticism spiraling out of control, a lot of people from the Black Panther fanbase are coming to the film's defense. Here are some reactions supporting the film:

aniya. @eIixirgenius the black panther franchise is doing such a good job with the villains. the black panther franchise is doing such a good job with the villains. https://t.co/IVcHmtDEG4

Okiro @TheFirstOkiro It’s impossible to re-create the irreplaceable Chadwick Boseman for a Black Panther sequel, but Wakanda Forever beautifully honors his memory and carries his legacy respectfully It’s impossible to re-create the irreplaceable Chadwick Boseman for a Black Panther sequel, but Wakanda Forever beautifully honors his memory and carries his legacy respectfully https://t.co/7wVS8Den5n

Allegra @AllegraAcosta Black Panther: Wakanda forever is one of the most magnificent films I’ve ever seen. The plot is STRONG. The use of Mayan history and mythology kept the mysticism fresh and uplifting while reflecting present-day issues concerning war, race, judgments, etc. Black Panther: Wakanda forever is one of the most magnificent films I’ve ever seen. The plot is STRONG. The use of Mayan history and mythology kept the mysticism fresh and uplifting while reflecting present-day issues concerning war, race, judgments, etc.

JΛY @JayVillarreal_

Ryan Coogler is a genius.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor is one of the best comic book antagonists of all time.

I'm excited for the future of THE Black Panther. New Rockstars @NewRockstars We want to hear your spoiler-free thoughts on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Let’s discuss We want to hear your spoiler-free thoughts on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! Let’s discuss ⬇️ https://t.co/wYmRslf4Oj Letitia Wright is a bad ass.Ryan Coogler is a genius.Tenoch Huerta as Namor is one of the best comic book antagonists of all time.I'm excited for the future of THE Black Panther. twitter.com/NewRockstars/s… Letitia Wright is a bad ass. Ryan Coogler is a genius.Tenoch Huerta as Namor is one of the best comic book antagonists of all time.I'm excited for the future of THE Black Panther. twitter.com/NewRockstars/s…

Final thoughts

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has easily been one of the film's most successful box office outings.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever along with Kevin Feige (Image via Marvel)

The sequel also establishes some new characters who will go on to have their own journeys within the MCU as well. While Martin Freedman is set to appear in Marvel's Secret Invasion, Ironheart is also getting her own series which should arrive pretty soon.

