"Racial Idolatry is its selling point": Black Panther 2 gets mixed reviews on Twitter

Black Panther 2 has been trending for a long time. Now that it's finally out, the vast majority of the audience and critics are raving about it. However, a considerable portion of the Black Panther fanbase is less than happy about it.
Whether it's Shuri becoming the next Black Panther or the supposed over-politicization of the film, many fans are taking to Twitter to make it known that they're not happy with the film.
Why are fans criticizing Black Panther 2?
The issue of re-casting
Following Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise on August 28, 2020, it came to light that he was suffering from colon cancer - something that was only known to his closest friends and family.
With his passing, the future of Black Panther became uncertain. At the time, a certain section of the fanbase expressed their desire for Marvel Studios to re-cast the role of T'Challa.
Kevin Feige later announced that they would not be recasting the role of T'Challa, as it would ruin the legacy of the character. Instead, Black Panther 2 incorporated the death of Chadwick Boseman and gave him a proper farewell within Wakanda and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sadly, many fans didn't quite take to the idea, and criticized the move.
Fans think Black Panther 2 has racist undertones
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has also attracted considerable criticism for the way it dealt with the issue of race. One fan opined that the assumptions of the movie as an "anti-racist" epic still fall short as it assumes racism is a generality.
Here are some other reactions:
Black Panther fans defend the new film
With the criticism spiraling out of control, a lot of people from the Black Panther fanbase are coming to the film's defense. Here are some reactions supporting the film:
Final thoughts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has easily been one of the film's most successful box office outings.
The sequel also establishes some new characters who will go on to have their own journeys within the MCU as well. While Martin Freedman is set to appear in Marvel's Secret Invasion, Ironheart is also getting her own series which should arrive pretty soon.