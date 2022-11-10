Black Panther 2: Why fans are wearing all white to the movie

Black Panther 2, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is finally releasing tomorrow, i.e., Friday, November 11, marking the end of Marvel Phase 4. If you are wondering what to wear to watch the movie, there's a specific trend emerging that is even followed by the cast and crew of the film.

During the Black Panther 2 premiere in Hollywood on October 26, the film's cast wore white or purple dresses. While it was initially thought to be a fashion statement, since purple is a color already associated with Black Panther, the reasons go beyond that.

So why is it that Black Panther fans are wearing all white? A bigger question would be: What should you wear when you go out to watch Black Panther 2?

Black Panther 2 All White: Where it started?

The Black Panther All White trend comes from two TikTok users, Charles Anthony Bryant (@canthonybryant) and @Official_AuntieWiggz. Through a video, Bryant started the trend in July 2022, instructing black fans to wear all-white dresses to watch the movie. He said that it would be a way to honor the late Chadwick Boseman since he played King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us, for the ancestors.

Bryant added that fans can also dress in “a singular royal color” like purple. Since purple is already part of the thematic color scheme of Black Panther 2, it also functions as a sign of respect. He also stated that Latinx fans should pay respects to the Mesoamerican culture by wearing “white with accents of turquoise, green, or yellow.”

Namor's portrayal in the film is heavily inspired by Mesoamerican culture. He is the ruler of the fictional aquatic kingdom, Talocan. Bryant also explained the significance of these color choices while speaking with Buzzfeed. He said:

"The wearing of white can symbolize various things concerning spiritual practices and general life. It can be a sign of purity and cleansing; it can also be a color used to deflect negativity. The wearing of white can symbolize peace or baptism — a rebirth. The wearing of white in certain cultures also symbolizes a veneration of the dead or the ancestors."

What to wear as other fans of color?

Bryant recommends wearing “white with cultural accents” to other fans of color so that they may represent their own cultures while going out to watch Black Panther 2. White fans are also supposed to wear white but with beige, khaki, tan, or gray accents.

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz @AlejandroRuizVO As a Mexican-American actor with darker skin and a child of indigenous parents, I’ve felt firsthand the colorism inflicted on Latin-Americans in entertainment. As such, I can’t describe the joy of recognizing the gorgeous, talented @TenochHuerta in the #WakandaForever trailer. As a Mexican-American actor with darker skin and a child of indigenous parents, I’ve felt firsthand the colorism inflicted on Latin-Americans in entertainment. As such, I can’t describe the joy of recognizing the gorgeous, talented @TenochHuerta in the #WakandaForever trailer. 👑 https://t.co/leAkAoCTK3

The TikTok user also urged fans to feel no pressure over it. If you already have an outfit ready to wear, you should do so. However, he says that non-black fans shouldn’t try to wear colors that are inappropriate to African culture.

If you want to stick with the trend, then it’s already laid out for you. Everyone is assigned a certain way to respect their culture, and they can do that by wearing a shade of white that represents their culture best.

Fans are excited about the All White trend

Social media is filled with fans excited to get in on the trend and wear appropriate dresses. It's no wonder that Black Panther is one of the most celebrated movies ever when it comes to representing culture. Black Panther 2 will be nothing short of a spectacle, and fans want to watch it while representing their culture to the finest.

Black Panther 2 became the subject of a lot of rumors and saw its entire plot leaked earlier this year. Fans even talked about the post-credit scene in the film, which is a major spoiler. With all that going against it, let's see how the MCU movie surprises fans.

