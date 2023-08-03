As the series finale of Secret Invasion closed its chapter on Disney+, a conspicuous element was missing from the Marvel playbook - the anticipated end-credits scene.

Noting the deviation from the norm, fans were left contemplating this unusual omission. However, the series' director, Ali Selim, recently provided valuable insight into this narrative choice, putting much of the speculation to rest.

"I think that they use those end-credit sequences to launch something or to resolve something, and maybe this story feels like it resolves itself. So I don't know what they're launching other than Nick Fury went up in the spaceship to get ready for The Marvels."

The Disney+ series has charted a unique course, receiving mixed reviews from viewers and becoming one of the lowest-rated Marvel Studios' projects on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, the series made bold strides, introducing a supremely powerful character and astonishing fans with the revelation of James "Rhodey" Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, being a Skrull in disguise.

The missing post-credits scene, a traditional Marvel signature, was a surprising exclusion in this narrative lineup.

Breaking Marvel traditions: Secret Invasion and the absence of a post-credits scene

Ali Selim, director of Secret Invasion, sheds light on the unusual absence of a post-credits scene (Image via Marvel Studios)

In a recent discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Ali Selim disclosed the reasoning behind the lack of an end-credits scene in Secret Invasion. He stated:

"None that I was privy to. There may have been discussions in the upper offices where I wasn't involved, but I don't know," reflects that this decision was intentional and not an oversight.

Selim further expressed that end-credit scenes traditionally serve to introduce a new storyline or to conclude an existing one. However, he felt that the Nick Fury series' narrative reached a satisfactory conclusion within the series itself.

As such, he was unsure about the exact storyline being set up for future series, except for a clear indication that Nick Fury's journey into space was paving the way for The Marvels.

The director's comments suggest that the self-contained nature of Secret Invasion may have been the determining factor in omitting a post-credits scene. His statement leaves room for interpretation, hinting at a potential launch for Captain Marvel 2 rather than an unresolved thread from Secret Invasion.

In a subsequent interview with The Wrap, Selim shared further insight into the creative liberties he enjoyed during the Disney+ series production. According to him, Marvel Studios' only directive was positioning two critical plot events.

"I didn't feel any constraints. All I was told is, Fury's got to go up. That was it," Selim revealed in a recent interview. "So we just had to have Fury go up at the end, and it would be great if Rhodey — if his legs didn't work. And that's it," he said.

Secret Invasion charts the daunting odyssey of MCU veterans Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, and Talos, portrayed by Mendelsohn, as they grapple with a stealthy invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have surreptitiously embedded themselves in all aspects of Earth's existence.

The show reunites audiences with beloved MCU characters such as Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman while introducing a fresh cast that includes Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman.

Spawned from the creative mind of Kyle Bradstreet and directed by the talented duo Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, Secret Invasion is currently available for fans to stream on Disney+.

The absence of an end-credits scene in Secret Invasion paves the way for unexplored narrative potential in the Marvel universe's future storytelling.