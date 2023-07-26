Secret Invasion episode 6: Does the finale have a post-credits scene? Explained

On July 26, 2023, Secret Invasion episode 6 was released, bringing the television miniseries to an end. The conflict between the rogue Skrulls led by Gravik and Nick Fury came to a head in the series finale, with the lives of the people on Earth at stake.

The series does a good job of concluding the story and dealing with the threat that Skrulls possess. However, Marvel is known for their post-credits scenes, and fans are left wondering whether the Secret Invasion series contains a post-credits scene as well, revealing a continuation of the Skrull threat.

Secret Invasion episode 6 does not contain a post-credits scene

The Secret Invasion finale doesn't have a post-credits scene for fans to enjoy. It is the first Marvel Disney+ show that does not include a post-credits scene, much to the shock of fans.

Secret Invasion episode 6 ends with Gravik getting killed by G’iah. She disguises herself as Nick Fury and hands him The Harvest, containing the DNA of the Avengers and Carol Denver. Gravik puts the DNA inside the Super Skrull machine while they are both inside it.

This turns both of them into Super Skrulls. Then, as Gravik tries to kill Fury, G'iah punches him and reveals that she has been fooling him all along. It is followed by the two of them engaging in an intense battle that ends with G'iah piercing Gravik with a huge energy beam, which ends up killing him.

Meanwhile, the real Fury is at the hospital, saving President Ritson. He informs the president that prominent world leaders were kidnapped by the Skrulls and kept in pods under the New Skrullos. Fury makes light work out of Gravik's men and ends up killing Skrull Rhodey, who's been the one manipulating the president against Fury throughout the show.

This revelation makes Ritson paranoid, and he authorizes a bill classifying all alien species as enemies that need to be killed. In the meantime, G'iah frees the people trapped in pods, such as Colonel James Rhodes and Everett K. Ross.

G'iah then meets with Sonya, who offers them a quid pro quo deal where they help each other out to make Earth a safer place for both humans and Skrulls. Nick Fury then returns to S.A.B.E.R., where he encounters Varra, who tells him that the Kree are now open to peace talks with the Skrulls. Secret Invasion episode 6 ends with Fury and Varra leaving together for the peace talks.

Secret Invasion episode 6 ends with the Skrull rebellion coming to a definitive end, with their leader and sleeper agents being disposed of. The conflict has been dealt with for now and does not require a post-credits scene.

There is no continuation of the story, which is the reason Marvel decided not to stretch out the series anymore. Secret Invasion episode 6 is a solid finale episode that ties up all loose ends, giving the audience an interesting and compact ending.