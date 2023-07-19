Why Marvel's Secret Invasion missed the mark

The currently airing Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has regrettably left a sour taste for many Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts. Featuring Samuel L. Jackson in the lead, the story thrusts his character, Nick Fury, into a conflict with the metamorphosing aliens called Skrulls.

The show is a rendition of the highly esteemed Marvel Comics plotline of the same name. This created a wave of anticipation among fans, who were optimistic about Marvel Studios' ability to translate the original's intricate political machinations and duplicity onto the screen.

Given its prestigious origin, Secret Invasion was deemed one of the most eagerly awaited series, primed to deliver an enthralling political drama amidst a superhero landscape. Yet, the series unfolding has been a letdown, failing to meet its abundant promise.

A lackluster thriller: Why Secret Invasion falls short

1) The illusion of a political thriller

When the thrills disappear: Analyzing the Dinsey+ series' shortcomings (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the Secret Invasion comics, the narrative's core element is a contemporary allegory on the pervasive unease and mistrust within and outside governmental institutions. Essentially, it is a political thriller where anyone could be the enemy.

However, the show, bluntly put, seems to be impersonating a political spy thriller (much like The Americans or Mission: Impossible) rather than genuinely achieving the same level of suspense.

It appears to follow a formulaic checklist of what an executive might consider elements of a 'cool' espionage drama. As a result, it lacks the nail-biting excitement of a paranoid adventure, feeling more like a generic checklist of spy-thriller tropes.

2) Script fumbles and cool talk

When dialogue tries too hard: Analyzing the 'Cool Talk' (Image via Marvel Studios)

For many, the Achilles' heel of the Secret Invasion series has been its writing. The dialogue, particularly, has received criticism. It's as if the show is striving too hard to be 'cool,' with characters often delivering lines designed for effect rather than authenticity.

For instance, in episode 4, a dialogue ensues between Nick Fury and his newly introduced wife, Varra. The latter falls into the screenwriting trap of telling rather than showing her backstory while Nick recites a poem previously introduced in the episode. This overt metaphor for the characters' predicament feels contrived and lacks subtlety, seemingly included merely to evoke a sense of 'cool.'

Without a compelling storyline or impressive set pieces akin to other MCU projects, the audience is far less forgiving of such dialogue issues. These writing missteps may be a symptom of production issues, as hinted at by the mid-reshoot introduction of a new writer in July 2022.

3) Overuse of plot twists

Twist after twist: The pitfalls of overusing plot twists (Image via Marvel Studios)

Breaking Bad-esque season-ending twists are abundant in Secret Invasion, much to its detriment. Shock revelations have become a staple of modern TV, and Secret Invasion deploys one in every episode.

Each of the first four episodes concluded with a twist, three of which involved a major character's death. The premature demise of Maria Hill in episode 1 and the unshocking departure of Gi'ah (played by Emilia Clarke) in episode 3 undercut the plot's gravity. The expected shock value of these twists dissipates when viewers can anticipate a twist at each episode's end.

4) The absent 'Crossover Event'

In the series, actress Cobie Smulders dubbed Secret Invasion the first MCU "crossover event" on Disney+. This statement escalated expectations, considering the source material's universe-altering scale.

Instead of witnessing an Avengers-level extravaganza, viewers have been treated to a single character cameo by Don Cheadle's Rhodey. This is hardly equivalent to a "crossover event" within the MCU, particularly in light of the monumental Avengers: Endgame.

In the Secret Invasion comic storyline, numerous prominent Marvel heroes play crucial roles, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America. Nevertheless, none of these characters appear in the Disney+ series.

A missed opportunity

All the ingredients for success: The lost brilliance of the Marvel series (Image via Sportskeeda)

The greatest disappointment lies in the fact that Secret Invasion had the potential to be extraordinary. With an impressive cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke, and the highest production value seen in any MCU Disney+ series, the show had all the ingredients for success.

The original comic series seemed ripe for an electrifying adaptation. However, its realization in the show fell flat, leaving fans wishing for what could have been. While the series may be satisfactory or good, it fails to reach the greatness many anticipated. Marvel has missed a golden opportunity to adapt one of its best comic stories into a standout show.

Secret Invasion continues streaming on Disney+.