Maria Hill's shocking demise in Secret Invasion, but Cobie Smulders teases her return

The demise of Maria Hill in the premiere of Secret Invasion was nothing short of a shocker, yet Cobie Smulders, the actress who portrayed the character, hints that her Marvel journey isn't over yet.

In an unanticipated twist of Secret Invasion's first episode, Maria Hill is duped and eventually killed by Skrull Gravik, who impersonates Nick Fury in the episode's final moments. This brought a sensational finale to Hill's tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that spanned over ten years.

Despite the uproar following Hill's demise, it seems the curtain has fallen on the character's live-action presence. But fans need not despair as Cobie Smulders announces the return of Maria Hill, this time in the animated realm.

Maria Hill's journey continues in the animated realm as Cobie Smulders voices the character in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Despite seemingly having performed her final live-action portrayal of Maria Hill, Smulders is set to reprise her role in an animated avatar. She will continue to voice the character on Disney XD's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series.

During a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Smulders revealed that she had just finished recording voice-overs for a number of episodes in the animated series.

"I mean, I do not make those decisions. I'm still working on [Disney Channel's] 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' animated show — I literally recorded some episodes today. So I have no idea how or when she's going to come back around to me, but I'm always welcoming the call," Smulders said.

Her reprisal in the animation isn't a first; Smulders voiced her character in an episode that aired back in April. She's previously expressed her excitement about the show, noting the significance of Lunella Lafayette, a strong and powerful young woman, leading the narrative.

"Maria is coming into this place where she can be a guide. The idea that we get to see another strong, powerful, young woman leading this story is very exciting," she added that she hopes the series will inspire children who watch it to "write their own stories," she stated.

Secret Invasion Scenes | Fan Account 🟢🟣 @MarvelScenes616 Cobie Smulders has confirmed that she'll return as Maria Hill in episodes of Disney's MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Cobie Smulders has confirmed that she'll return as Maria Hill in episodes of Disney's MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR https://t.co/mi4JYIJ134

Entertainment Weekly further probed into whether Hill could reappear in a future episode of Secret Invasion. Keeping it ambiguous, Smulders replied:

“What a great question. I’m not going to answer it. [Laughs] Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know what they decided to do with the end of it.”

Maria Hill's future in the MCU: Still a mystery

The conjecture about Cobie Smulders reviving her role as Maria Hill in The Marvels, based on a Hollywood Reporter piece, continues without any official confirmation from Marvel Studios.

Despite being a supporting character both in the MCU and her comic book original, Smulders' charisma made Hill a noticeable presence. A return to a live-action setting would surely delight fans, despite the seeming conclusiveness of her death in Secret Invasion.

In the aftermath of Hill's death, speculations about her being a Skrull impersonator have been dismissed, given that a Skrull would revert to its original form upon death, something that Hill didn't do.

Regardless of Hill's fate, the MCU persists in captivating audiences. Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is airing new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

