Secret Invasion theory: Is an iconic Avenger secretly a Skrull in the MCU?

In the thrilling narrative of Disney+'s Secret Invasion, the current fan theory suggests that an Avenger could be a Skrull masquerading as a hero. The original comic event is prominent in Marvel history, with virtually all the major heroes appearing and some shockingly unmasked as Skrulls who had been concealed amongst us for some time.

Instead of reproducing this story entirely, Marvel Studios crafted a six-episode Disney+ spy-thriller introducing special agents of the MCU, such as Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Everett Ross.

The lone Avenger to grace the screen has been Don Cheadle's War Machine, a.k.a Rhodey, who has strayed from his heroic past and adopted a more political character.

Warning - The following article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 2.

Exploring the Secret Invasion theory: War Machine as a Skrull

Exploring the Secret Invasion theory: War Machine as a Skrull

Fans scrutinize Secret Invasion's characters, speculating who might be an alien replacement, courtesy of Gravik's Skrulls. War Machine, portrayed by Don Cheadle, has risen as a likely candidate due to his new role as US President Ritson's right-hand man.

This theory could hold some credibility, especially when one reflects on Avengers: Infinity War, where Rhodey ignored orders from US Secretary Ross to arrest the Avengers, fueled by his remorse over backing the Sokovia Accords. Thus, his sudden ascension to a senior governmental position close to President Ritson strikes fans as peculiar.

The Skrulls' objective is to seize control of Earth, which political influence could undoubtedly facilitate. Rhodey's position is close to the US President, and given his Avengers connection, he's an ideal candidate for replacement.

Rhodey's decision to dismiss Nick Fury from SABER is also curious, given his longstanding relationship with the Avengers and Tony Stark, which should imbue him with deep trust and respect for Fury.

Rhodey's actions inadvertently pave the way for Skrulls to proceed unchallenged, suggesting he might be a concealed Skrull himself. This suspicion is further fueled when Rhodey suggests involving the Avengers, only to be countered by Fury due to the potential risk of the aliens replicating the heroes, leading to more complex issues.

Given the nature of the Secret Invasion threat, which is currently more political than physical, the involvement of the Avengers seems unlikely. Yet, Skrulls might seek to lure them out, hoping to acquire advanced technology and integrate their powers into Gravik's Super Skrull program.

Intriguingly, Rhodey admitted to knowing about the secret Skrulls for 15 years - the exact duration since Cheadle stepped into the role in Iron Man 2. Though probably a coincidence, it's a noteworthy one.

Rhodey elaborated that he became aware of the Skrulls' presence on Earth via a classified Pentagon briefing. Those present might have been targeted for Gravik's Skrulls to keep their plans under wraps.

His use of "Nick" when referring to Fury has been cited as another hint of his possible Skrull identity, since the latter had once mentioned that he's only known as Fury, not Nicholas, not Joseph, and not Nick. Although other MCU characters like Tony Stark and Maria Hill have used his first name, it adds another element of suspicion overall.

Why the Marvel series' big Skrull reveal could be War Machine

Why the Marvel series' big Skrull reveal could be War Machine

Rhodey's unveiling as a Skrull could significantly impact Secret Invasion, second only to Nick Fury. Given his enduring existence in the MCU, his strong bond with Iron Man, and his status as an Avenger, the discovery of Rhodey as a Skrull would be substantial.

The Secret Invasion comic saga saw many superheroes, including Spider-Woman, Elektra, and Hank Pym, unmasked as Skrulls. As the MCU has taken a detour into a spy-thriller plot, War Machine represents the only opportunity for a shocking Skrull revelation involving an Avenger on Disney+.

Secret Invasion's marketing revolves around the question, "Who do you trust?" Considering Maria Hill's untimely demise and Everett Ross' Skrull reveal, only a few major human characters who could be unveiled as impostors remain. Rhodey seems an evident choice.

Don Cheadle has hinted that Secret Invasion will influence his upcoming solo movie, Armor Wars. Uncovering the real Rhodey after Skrull's captivity could be a significant narrative development, pushing him to adapt to a life lived by another.

The narrative for War Machine's standalone movie involves Rhodey facing the aftermath of Tony Stark's technology ending up in unscrupulous hands. The Skrulls could be the culprits, or perhaps Rhodey's shapeshifting stand-in allowed this technology to fall into the wrong hands, deliberately or unintentionally.

Beyond mere logic, the evidence appears to accumulate, suggesting that War Machine could be Secret Invasion's crucial Skrull unmasking. His apparent defiance against Nick Fury and actions potentially aiding the Skrulls raise suspicions for future episodes.

The first two episodes of Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+.

