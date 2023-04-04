Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman to play a villain

Secret Invasion is one of 2023's most highly anticipated Marvel projects. The series, which is set to premiere on June 21 will follow Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as he teams up with Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos to stop a rogue faction of the Skrull species from infiltrating and causing chaos on Earth. The series boasts a cast of talented and famed actors including Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Olivia Colman.

According to Vanity Fair, Olivia Colman, who was revealed to be playing Agent Sonya Falsworth, has been confirmed to be a villainous character in Secret Invasion.

Olivia Colman will play an MI6 agent in Secret Invasion

As mentioned above. Olivia Colman will essay the role of Agent Sonya Falsworth, an MI6 agent who is also a longtime associate of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. She is known for her work in a variety of films and television projects such as Fleabag, The Father, and The Lost Daughter.

As per Vanity Fair, Colman's Sonya Falsworth is described as someone who seems to be committed to protecting England's national security interests during the time of the Skrulls' invasion. However, there is also a darker and more sinister side to her character.

Samuel L. Jackson revealed some information to Vanity Fair about Colman's role as he said:

"It’s somebody that you’ve never seen her play before. She’s coldblooded and just relishes being that person."

He then added how he enjoyed villainous characters and their questionable moralities, stating how Nick Fury walks a thin line of morality between good and bad.

"I enjoy bad guys. A lot of times, having no conscience and going by ‘any means necessary’ is better than being the good guy who has to question the morality of what he’s about to do, And Nick walks that line. He makes the hard choices all the time. And that comes from him being in the shadow world where survival is what counts."

Marvel Focus @TheMarvelFocus



“She is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury…Sometimes [she's] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes working against him…” #MarvelStudios ’ ‘SECRET INVASION’ producer on Olivia Colman’s character in the series:“She is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury…Sometimes [she's] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes working against him…” #MarvelStudios’ ‘SECRET INVASION’ producer on Olivia Colman’s character in the series: “She is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury…Sometimes [she's] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes working against him…” https://t.co/TEv06lNz8p

Aside from this, not much else is known about Colman's Sonya Falsworth. However, it is possible that she could be a descendant of James Montgomery Falsworth, who first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger as a member of Steve Rogers' Howling Commandos during World War II.

According to industry insider Murphy's Multiverse, Olivia Colman will reportedly appear in multiple MCU projects in the future following her debut in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion plot details and cast list

Secret Invasion will serve as the first series of Marvel's Phase Five. The plot of the series will center around Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D, who teams up with the Skrull Talos (first introduced in Captain Marvel) and Maria Hill to take down a rogue faction of Skrulls who have infiltrated Earth.

The official synopsis released alongside the newest trailer for the Disney+ series reads:

"In Marvel Studios’ new series 'Secret Invasion,' set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

The cast list for Secret Invasion includes:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Emilia Clarke as G'iah

Olivia Colman as Agent Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson

According to Kevin Feige, the events of Secret Invasion will reportedly lead into the film Armor Wars, which stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes.

