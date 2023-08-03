Secret Invasion: Why Nick Fury didn't call Captain Marvel or any of the Avengers for help? Explained

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nick Fury demonstrates exceptional proficiency as a spy and strategist, exemplified in the latest series of Secret Invasion. However, when he found himself confronted with the looming danger of a Skrull invasion, many wondered why he didn't reach out for assistance from Captain Marvel or any of the Avengers.

Considering Captain Marvel's cosmic powers and unwavering commitment to protecting Earth, it seems logical that she would be an ideal choice to confront the Skrull threat. Similarly, the Avengers, a team of superheroes are always prepared to defend their home planet against any powerful adversary.

However, their apparent absence during this crisis raises eyebrows.

In order to understand this complex situation, it is necessary to examine the psychological factors that influenced Nick Fury's actions. To gain insight into Nick Fury's approach and his tireless efforts to protect Earth, it is important to understand the reasons behind his actions.

Unraveling the mystery: Why the Avengers were missing in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion offered insights into why Nick Fury chose not to involve the Avengers.

In the finale of Secret Invasion, devoted fans of Marvel finally got some answers about why the Avengers were noticeably absent. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there's a reason why Nick Fury decided not to call upon his longtime ally Carol Danvers and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

One significant factor that influenced Fury’s decision was his nature.

Throughout his career, he often worked alone. He may have seen this particular conflict as something he needed to handle on his own. Additionally, Fury couldn't ignore the risks involved in involving the Avengers, who were already dealing with numerous other formidable threats.

In episode five of Secret Invasion, Fury explained to Sonya Falsworth why he chose not to contact the Avengers while they were on a mission in Finland to retrieve The Harvest. It turns out that his clash with Gravik carries emotional weight for him.

He carries the burden of responsibility for giving Gravik, the idea to create the Super Skrull machine, which put humanity at risk.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nick Fury demonstrates exceptional proficiency as a spy and strategist, exemplified in the latest series of Secret Invasion.

However, there might be another explanation for the absence of the Avengers in the Secret Invasion plot.

It's possible that the writers intentionally kept them away to give the series a chance to stand on its own. One possible motivation for this choice is the writers' desire to introduce us to G'iah, a fascinating character in the MCU who embodies great power and authority.

Nevertheless, the latest episode of Secret Invasion offered insights into why Nick Fury chose not to involve the Avengers. His independent nature, combined with a sense of responsibility and concern for their well-being influenced his choice.

Who is currently the most powerful MCU character?

G'iah, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), portrayed by the renowned actress Emilia Clarke, stands as the epitome of power within this cinematic realm.

Her unparalleled might stems from the infusion of Harvest's DNA, propelling her to a league beyond any other character in terms of strength and abilities.

Through the assimilation of genetic material from esteemed superheroes, including the famed Avengers, G'iah has acquired an extraordinary range of powers. Her essence now combines the prowess of Captain Marvel, Ghost, Thanos, Hulk, Thor, and countless others.

This amalgamation of abilities renders her an unstoppable force, further enhanced by her exceptional intellect and combat proficiency.

During a fierce battle with Gravik Super Skrull, G'iah adeptly wields the formidable might of Captain Marvel, leading to her eventual triumph over Gravik. The confrontation showcases her mastery of an assortment of powers, skillfully deploying those of Hulk, Korg, a Frost Giant, Captain Marvel, Mantis, the Abomination, and Cull Obsidian to subdue her adversary.