7 Best superhero spinoff shows

Superhero spinoff shows have taken the world by storm. Successful spinoffs provide a look at the world of the superhero at large, expanding it with various storylines and characters.

Spinoffs serve a dual role. They help the audience gain a deeper understanding of the superhero in question while aiding the studio to maintain a steady flow of income from a single character.

Superhero spinoff shows are available on all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, etc.

6 superhero spinoff shows that should be on your radar

1) Superman & Lois (2021-2024)

Superman & Lois attempts to extend the storyline of the superhero. As part of the Arrowverse, this DC CW spinoff blends the nostalgia of the superhero with a modern conflict. The show was created by Todd Helbing and Gregg Berlanti. The cast includes Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, and Alex Garfin.

The show's plot revolves around Superman and his offspring as he faces new challenges, threatening to put everything at risk.

2) WandaVision (2021)

The winner of three Primetime Emmys, WandaVision is one of the most appreciated superhero spinoffs of the MCU. According to creator Jac Schaeffer, the show aimed to mimic the structure of sitcoms like Modern Family, giving it a unique treatment compared to other spinoffs. The cast includes Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kathryn Hahn.

The plot follows the lives of Wanda Maximoff and Vision through their urban life when strange things begin to affect them.

3) Loki (2021-2023)

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki provides a twisted view of all that lies beyond the Marvel universe. The MCU villain is portrayed as attempting to make up for his mistakes. The show is created by Michael Waldron, with a cast including Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The plot follows the God of Mischief, Loki, as he attempts to fix the timeline he broke using the Tesseract.

4) The Flash (2014-2023)

Flash is one of the most important characters as part of Arrowverse and DC Comics. This superhero spinoff show focuses on the superhero's origins. The show's action sequences and compelling storytelling have been a hit among fans. The cast includes Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker. The show's creators are Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg.

The plot of the show is as follows,

"After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, and fighting crime in Central City."

5) The Punisher (2017-2019)

A superhero spinoff of Netflix's Daredevil, The Punisher focuses on the marine vet's quest for justice. Fans love this iteration of the Marvel Studios superhero for its casting and storytelling. The crime drama is created by Steve Lightfoot, with a cast consisting of Jon Bernthal, Amber Rose Revah, and Ben Barnes.

The plot of the show revolves around Frank Castle, a marine veteran who decides to take matters into his own hands when his family gets killed by miscreants.

6) What If...? (2021-present)

Consisting of a unique premise, What If...? answers every question plaguing the Marvel universe. This animated series uses brilliant visuals and a witty script to provide an alternate reality of the MCU. The show's creator is A.C. Bradley.

The series revolves around the pivotal moments of the MCU and the differing realities they could have spawned if the storylines were turned on their heads.

7) Gen V (2023-present)

The superhero spinoff of the hit series The Boys, Gen V has been earning praise since its premiere in 2023. Following the lives of young superheroes, Gen V provides an interesting take on the superhero genre by mixing it with teen dramas. The show is created by Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. The cast of Gen V includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway.

The show's plot revolves around adolescent superheroes as they realize the strength of their powers and face the challenges of entering adulthood.

As the most well-loved shows by fans, these superhero spinoff shows are the ticket to entertainment heaven.