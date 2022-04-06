Something is Killing the Children Volume 3: Review

Something is Killing the Children is an indie comic written by Batman scribe James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera. The coloring is done by Miquel Muerto. Published by Boom! Studios, the comic has risen in popularity exceptionally fast due to the calibre of its heroine, Erica Slaughter.

Something is Killing the Children Volume 3 picks up right after the events of Volume 2 which is when everything started becoming more complicated. Aaron is dead, the Order is on its way and Erica is running out of time. Volume 3 navigates through the conflicts and problems faced by Erica systematically, and it is a gripping and tense read. I must say that it wrapped up the chronicles of Archer's Peak nicely.

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead

Something is Killing the Children Volume 3 wraps up the story in a satisfying manner

One of the standout features of this volume, for me, was its ability to arouse a spectrum of powerful emotions.

In the past, I have been quite critical of Tommy's character but I have to give him credit for surprising me in this volume. He was vulnerable and helpless in Volume 3, and he redeemed himself in a heartbreaking manner. During his final conversation with his mother about his inability to save his sister, I found tears rolling down my cheeks.

In one of the most poignant moments of the entire series, Tommy took blame for all the children's deaths so that the Order wouldn't kill any innocent people. It was a highlight for me because it really established how high the stakes had been all along. Tommy's decision had a big impact on how the story came to a close.

Volume 3 also revealed the horrendous actions of the Order of St. George. A despicable group with no remorse or mercy, they have no concern for saving innocent people. Instead, they only care about protecting their secrets and selfish intentions. Having said that, I wish the topic of why they did not want everyone to know about the monsters was explored a bit further and given more depth.

The Midnight Missionary @cosmicscxttie James Tynion IV is writing everyone’s new favorite show — they just don’t know it yet.

Erica, on the other hand, finally gets to show off her skills. The entire story revolves around her going against the Order's wishes. She is an amazing protagonist who takes charge without any fear. At the same time, James finds resolution by finally battling the feeling that he is to blame for everything going wrong.

The story of Something is Killing the Children is about redemption, and the character development to that end has been fantastic. Instead of questioning and agonizing over their actions, we see the characters be proactive and take action to redeem themselves. I felt the weight of every decision and their emotions resonated with me. It was the perfect balance of heartbreaking and optimistic steps.

Final Verdict

Something is Killing the Children Volume 3 offers a great and emotional conclusion to the story of Archer's Peak. I have to say that this volume was not as tense and thrilling as the previous, but it more than makes up for it when it comes to depth and resolution of plots. Erica's decision at the end has me excited for what is to come. You can read Something is Killing the Children on Comixology.

