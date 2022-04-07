Spider-Punk #1 review

Spider-Punk is a new comic series being published by Marvel Comics. The comic is written by Cody Ziglar and illustrated by Justin Mason. The coloring is done by Jim Charalampidis while the comic is lettered by Travis Lanham. The comic is based on Spider-Punk, who was introduced during the Spider-Verse event.

Spider-Punk follows Hobie Brown, who is Spider-Man of Earth-138. In this universe Hobie kills Norman Osborn and becomes the savior of New York. The first issue of the comic sees him take on Kraven & the Hunters who are causing chaos on the streets, and Hobbie and his Spider-Gang need to find out why he is doing that.

Warning: Mild Spoilers Will Be Mentioned

Spider-Punk is a vibrant new adventure in the Marvel universe

Starting off, what really caught me off guard was the art. I love the artwork here. Justin Mason does a great job at creating this world, while Jim Charalampidis' colors just bring such a vibrant feel to it. The book is worth reading just from an art standpoint alone because damn, does it look good.

Every page is filled with colors that pop and it just creates such an enjoyable read. If you're someone who just likes looking at artwork in comics, you're going to have fun with this.

Now coming onto the story that Cody Ziglar has crafted here, I thought it was pretty good. It's a new world and a different Spider-Man, so with that there are going to be some decisions taken here that won't resonate with many. For example, I did not like the version of Kraven that was portrayed here.

When you hear about Kraven, you imagine this big intimidating dude. Over here, he just felt like your average joe that gets beaten up for warmup. In Spider-Punk, everyone gets a punk-like makeover, and for me, Kraven's didn't work. Not to mention, his name has been changed from Kraven the Hunter to Kraven and the Hunters. He just felt silly to me.

Hobie, on the other hand, I am an immediate fan. A Spider-Man who kicks Nazis and fascists in the face? Sign me up immediately. The moment he comes onto the scene and starts doing what he does best, I kid you not, this will be one of your favorite comic. Spider-Punk will become one of your favorite Spider-Man in the multiverse.

Even his Spider-Gang was well fleshed out, and I loved seeing them interact with each other. It felt like these guys knew each other, and I loved that aspect of it. As much as it is Hobie's story, it's theirs too.

The comic also ends with the arrival of a very special villain. I cannot wait to see how he is interpreted in the next issue. There are also a couple of hints towards a big bad, and I have a few interesting guesses. Hopefully Kingpin is the big bad because a punk version of him would be an absolute treat to witness.

Final Verdict

Spider-Punk #1 offers a great new Spider-Man story that I am immediately on board for. While Kraven's handling left a bit to be desired, I am looking forward to where the story leads. For now, the punk aesthetic has a complete hold on me.

