Spider-Verse 2 villain: The Spot’s powers and abilities explained

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s villain, the Spot, has turned out to be one of the most interesting superhero villains. His motivations are simple enough, but his powers make him very appealing to fans, especially in the animated space.

Pulling him off in live-action would have been very difficult, but in the animated Spider-Verse, writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, and directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson got a lot of liberty to create something fresh and special using the Spot's unique abilities.

Further, by the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Spot’s powers made him a very formidable opponent for Miles Morales, and the entire Spider-Society. Needless to say, several viewers are curious about the Spot's abilites as well as how he came to possess his powers.

How The Spot got his powers

The origin

Jonathan Ohnn’s transformation (Image via Marvel)

In the comics, all powers and abilities of Dr. Jonathan Ohnn came from an experiment that went wrong. He was trying to recreate the Marvel hero Cloak’s interdimensional abilities for Wilson Fisk. However, he ended up getting those powers himself. His entire body was marked with black spots that came to act as portals to other dimensions of the Multiverse.

The SSU, however, portrayed things slightly differently by showing Dr. Jonathan Ohnn getting caught in the explosion of the super-collider back in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So, that’s where he ended up getting his multiversal abilities.

All powers and abilities of the Spot

Miles Morales vs. Jonathan Ohnn (Image via Sony)

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse villain often employs his abilities to create traps and even evade capture. They come in very handy for both defense and offense. His first and major ability is dimensional Spot Creation.

The Spot has the power to create "spots" or black holes in space. These spots function as portals to other dimensions, allowing him to teleport himself and objects through them. He can create these spots on any surface, including walls, floors, or even in mid-air.

These black circles also allow him teleportation across the Multiverse. Using them, he can instantly travel from one spot to another, effectively teleporting himself over short or long distances. Doctor Strange can only create portals across a Universe, and they take a bit of time. But the Spot can move rapidly, making it very difficult for his opponents to track or anticipate his movements.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse battle (Image via Sony)

Ohnn also possesses an ability called spot duplication, which allows him to generate multiple spots simultaneously, creating duplicates of himself. These duplicates can be used strategically in combat, confusing and overwhelming his enemies. So, with his ability, he can practically fight multiple opponents at once.

He has also got enhanced spatial awareness that allows him to accurately judge the location and distance between spots. This skill enables him to navigate through his spots swiftly and with precision, making his attacks unpredictable for his opponents. So, his matchup against Spider-Man is perfect for a theatrical event because Spider-Man possesses the ability to defend his attacks with his spider sense.

Lastly, he also boasts great martial arts proficiency. The villain trained in hand-to-hand combat and martial arts and learned to use his spots strategically in battles. It made him a capable fighter in close combat and long-range battles as well.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Throughout the recent film, the Spot went through multiple super-colliders across the Spider-Verse, which covered most of his body into a multiversal portal. So, in his current state, he has become totally unbeatable.

Thus, it is likely that Miles Morales and a lot of other Spider-people from the Spider Society will have a tough time against him in Beyond the Spider-Verse as he can literally battle many of them at once.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on March 29, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes