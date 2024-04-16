Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3 ending explained - Who tailed Captain Burnham to the Trill world?

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is well on its adventurous journey of unraveling the secrets of the Romulan vessel, Beta Quadrant, despite problems put up by the fugitive couriers Moll and L'ak. In the next step of their quest in episode 3, titled Jinaal, as Captain Burnham and her crew leave for Trill, they are secretly tailed by Moll. Moll even managed to infiltrate the Trill world to find out the Discovery team's next move.

The previous episodes had taken the Discovery crew through confusing trails of clues and information. After learning that Romulan scientist Dr Vellek had received a message from Progenitor aliens, the crew has been searching for clues to the message.

While episode 2 had taken them to Lyrek, they also realized Moll and L'ak were on the wrong track. Burnham enlisted Commander Rayner, who had been tracking the fugitives, to search for the Progenitor clues with them.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3 ending: Who infiltrated the Trill and why?

Moll infiltrated the Trill world secretly (Image via YouTube@Star Trek)

Unlike what was expected, Moll (Malline) quietly infiltrated the Trill world during the Trill ritual. While Burnham, Jinaal, and Booker had warned them about Moll and L'ak's quest for the clues hidden on Trill, they were expected to have some aggressive showdown.

However, not only did Moll infiltrate Trill despite being a human, but she also planted a tiny device on Adira Tal's arm. The device on the Ensign's arm vanished quickly, leaving the Star Trek: Discovery season 5 audience open to speculations about the item.

The device could be a tracker to find out where Discovery was headed. Contrarily, it may be a mini transporter to beam Adira onto L'ak's ship. It may also be a weapon to incapacitate Adira and her surroundings. It may even be a communicating device to spy on the crew.

This event of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3 also brought out the contrast between the two couples - Adira and Gray Tal and L'ak and Moll. While Moll and L'ak are united by love and common purpose, the young Ensign is breaking up with her young Trill partner, ending the Adira-Gray love story.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3 ending: Jinaal plays a significant role, as the title suggests

Jinaal, Burnham, and Booker went in search of clues (Image via YouTube@Star Trek)

While looking for clues to solve the Progenitor message, Burnham learned that scientist Jinaal Brix is a host for a Trill symbiont. With Jinaal's help, the team traveled to Trill, where Jinaal's consciousness was temporarily allowed to inhabit Dr. Culber's body.

Jinaal, within Dr Culber's body, searched for clues in the wilderness along with Burnham and Booker when insect-like creatures attacked them. Realizing that the creatures were guarding their nests, Booker communicated telepathically to assure them of safety.

Acquiring the next clue to the Progenitor's message, Jinaal handed it over to the Discovery team after being sure about trusting the Federation with the information. Jinaal and the other scientists had been guarding the Progenitor technology for decades, which Jinaal revealed to Burnham.

At the same time, Commander Stamets decoded Dr Vellek's tricorder and learned more about the Progenitor technology. This technology could create new life, transform ecosystems, and speed up evolution.

Episode 3 ending: Commander Rayner and Ambassador Saru have difficulty fitting into new roles

Rayner and Saru need to adapt to new roles (Image via YouTube@Star Trek)

To start with, Commander Rayner had a demotion after inadvertently causing an avalanche in the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 5. Demoted to First Officer, Rayner tried to cover up the embarrassment by acting unfriendly with the rest of the crew.

While Rayner remained interested in looking for Moll and L'ak, he obeyed Captain Burnham's orders to try to acquaint himself with the USS Discovery members. On the other hand, Ambassador Saru made an impromptu announcement of his engagement to President T'Rina.

While his performance at the first delegation meeting was perfect, he did not think through what the consequences of his alliance might have on others. As Duvin pointed out, a Kelpien Ambassador getting married to a Ni'Var President may be interpreted in many ways.

While Saru acknowledged his lack of experience in politics and romance, Rayner is yet to come to terms with the need for friendly collaborations, which he must do by the end of Star Trek: Discovery season 5.

What other events were presented in Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3?

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 3 found Captain Burnham looking for something more than just the Progenitor technology. While Jinaal deduced this about the captain, Michael herself confessed this to Dr Culber. She accepted that she was looking for something larger: life's meaning in the journey of Star Trek: Discovery.

On the other hand, Discovery seemed trapped in red tape as it awaited sorting diplomatic legalities for its next destination. The clue given by Jinaal would lead the ship to the Tzenkethi, and the crew must wait for permission to enter the Tzenkethi system.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, so continue watching the series on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 4 is slated to arrive on April 18, 2024.

