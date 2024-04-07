Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 11 ending explained: What happened to Omega?

Returning in full force after a brief absence in the previous episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Omega were back in action in season 3 episode 11, titled Point of No Return.

Due to an attack from the Empire, all the sea vessels and escape routes on the planet, Pabu, were destroyed, forcing the people to panic. Omega, blaming herself for the destruction, chose to surrender to the Empire. With just four episodes left in its final season, now Clone Force 99 has to face tough choices to overcome Dr. Hemlock and the Empire.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 11: Point of No Return recap

The latest Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode opened on a space station as Phee Genoa (voiced by Wanda Sykes) and her droid, MEL-221, arrived to refuel. Sniper CloneX2 (aka CX-2) lurked in the shadows, hacking into Phee’s ship to steal data before sneaking away. Phee sensed something was wrong, but CX-2 escaped unnoticed.

Upon reviewing the stolen data, CX-2 discovered Pabu's location and contacted Commander Scorch to prepare troops. Meanwhile, on Pabu, Clone Force 99 prepared to depart.

Omega shared a bittersweet moment with her friend Lyana, leaving behind Tech’s goggles and her Tooka doll as tokens of remembrance. As the team was preoccupied loading the Marauder, CX-2's ship arrived undetected.

He landed in the same cave used by Asajj Ventress in The Harbinger and set off to find his target. Hunter noticed Pabu’s birds acting strangely and called for Omega to leave, but it was too late—CX-2 had spotted her and called in Scorch's troops.

CX-2 remotely detonated explosives on the Marauder, catching Wrecker off guard. Wrecker and Gonky were thrown into the ocean as the Marauder was destroyed. The clone cadets from Paths Unknown assisted Hunter in aiding Wrecker just as the Empire arrived on Pabu, causing chaos.

Omega surrenders to save Pabu

Feeling guilty, Omega blamed herself, but Hunter reassured her that the Empire was to blame. They devised a plan to steal a gunship to contact Echo. While Hunter went after the ship, Crosshair and Omega headed to Shep’s to retrieve Wrecker.

Shep confronted Clone-X2, who threatened to demolish Pabu if Omega wasn't surrendered. Meanwhile, Crosshair and Omega found Wrecker injured but stable, thanks to AZI. Hunter boarded a gunship at the market, causing a distraction, but Clone-X2 shot down the ship, forcing Hunter to escape into the ocean.

Omega decided to turn herself in to spare Pabu, allowing the Batch to track her location back to Mount Tantiss. Despite Crosshair's objections, Omega insisted it was her choice and surrendered to Clone-X2. As Omega boarded the ship, Crosshair attempted to attach a tracker but was foiled by stormtroopers, leaving Omega captured by the Empire once again.

What can fans expect in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 12?

Given the developments in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 10, Emerie might discover that the vault contains multiple child test subjects whom Hemlock has been experimenting on, and throughout the episode, she would become increasingly disillusioned.

Once Omega is returned to Tantiss, she might be able to team up with Emerie. It might take some convincing to turn Emerie against the Empire, but she could eventually come around.

Additionally, it is strongly suspected that they will collaborate with Nala Se. It's probable that Omega and Emerie will meet up with Hunter and the others during the escape. After that, they could all work together to defeat Tantiss and deal with Hemlock.

This could also be an opportunity to pull Wolffe back into Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3. It could be done by using his Imperial connections to help find and destroy Tantiss before he goes rogue with Rex and eventually rejoins the Rebels. Even if it might not happen in time for the upcoming episode, Clone X will undoubtedly be revealed before the season is out.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, created by Dave Filoni for Disney+, acts as a sequel to The Clone Wars (2008–2020). Season 3 episode 12, titled Juggernaut, is set to release on April 10, 2024.