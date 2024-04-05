Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 10 ending explained – Who experiences identity crisis?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 10 arrived on April 3, 2024, and gave a clearer picture of the callous attitude of the Empire. While the whole episode was about Emerie Karr, it focused on child abuse under the tyrannical regime and how that changed people. While some snitches showed apathy for personal gains, there were insiders who turned empathetic towards young subjects. Emerie was one of the latter who faced identity crisis issues after having a change of heart.

Episode 10 titled Identity Crisis dropped along with episode 11, Point of No Return. With four more episodes to come, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is nearing its end. For newly indicted viewers, this is the final season of the series that is set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It presents the rise of the Imperial rule of Palpatine across the galaxy and explains the retreat of the Jedi.

How is the "Identity Crisis" title justified in

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 10?

Emerie Karr was another clone created from the same source as Omega. Doctor Hemlock assigned her to assist Nala Se in procuring and testing blood samples of specimens with high M-counts under Project Necromancer. She was diligent in her work to the extent that she was ready to go against Nala Se, her superior.

However, after becoming Chief Scientist, she got the complete picture of Project Necromancer and found the very young age of the subjects disturbing. When she was warned against getting close to the subjects and after procuring the latest subjects, she softened towards the underage M-count specimens.

Alluding to the episode's title, Emerie faced an "identity crisis" since she seemed to have a change of heart compared to the dedicated Empire employee that she used to be. On one hand, she continued to be a dutiful employee of the organization, while on the other, she was unsure about the moral reasoning behind the child abuse the project employed.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 10: Emerie Karr is promoted to Chief Scientist

Emerie Karr gets promoted as Chief Scientist (Image via Disney)

Viewers may remember how Emerie Karr had told Omega about being her genetic sister but had ruthlessly taken blood samples. She had even gone overboard with trying to capture her and testing her blood going against Nala Se.

Episode 10 depicted Emerie approaching Doctor Hemlock about the inefficient work in the department after Nala Se's imprisonment. She explained how there was a bottleneck in the workflow and asked for a promotion. Promoted to the vacant post of Chief Scientist, Emerie promised to deliver better.

After promoting her, Hemlock gave a comprehensive description of Project Necromancer and its progress so far. She was given access to the vault and informed about the three subjects with high M-counts. However, the project had not been able to use them as their DNAs needed Omega's blood to replicate their M-count. This explained at large why Omega was so important for the Empire.

Moreover, Hemlock warned Emerie from getting emotionally connected to the subjects, who are all children. She was advised to treat them as scientific specimens.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 10 - Hemlock learns about Phee

Hemlock received a call from Tarkin who wanted to know about the progress of the project, hinting that Hemlock had been using the funds for a long time without any significant work being done. While Hemlock shrugged Tarkin off with some official jargon on secrecy, he realized he needed to act fast.

He called up a Shadow Trooper from episode 7 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch who had information on Phee Genoa. They also knew that Phee had recently contacted Omega. Hemlock urged his clone assassin to hurry towards getting Phee to reveal Omega's location and get Omega to Tantiss.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 10: A new specimen softens Emerie

Doctor Hemlock's lab uses small kids with high M-count (Image via Disney)

In episode 10, Cad Bane was informed about a new kid with special qualities and Bane appeared in the scene. He ruthlessly killed the mother and abducted the child in a floating crib while paying the tip to the informant-neighbor who snitched about the kid.

Emerie joined Scorch to pick up the specimen from Cad Bane but was surprised to find such a young child. She asked Cad about the kid but took the specimen back to Mount Tantiss.

In the vault, she found Eva upset and worried about Jax being punished for his attempt to escape. Emerie assured Eva that it won't be the case and left a toy for the child. While Emerie went back and dutifully did her job, it was evident by the end of the episode that Emerie was softening towards the subjects.

To know what Emerie Karr will decide do next, catch the remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ arriving on Wednesdays.