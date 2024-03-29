How is Asajj Ventress still alive in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3? Explained

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 made quite the reveal in episode 9. A key character from the Clone Wars era, Asajj Ventress, is alive during the Imperial Era. In the episode, Ventress arrives at Pabu to understand why clones are investigating the Empire's targeting of individuals with high M-counts.

Upon meeting Omega, Ventress tests her M-count to determine if she is Force-sensitive. She then offers guidance to Omega and Clone Force 99. Ventress' reintroduction in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, accompanied by her new yellow lightsaber, raises questions about her role and potential developments in future Star Wars narratives.

In the conclusion of Star Wars novel titled Dark Disciple, Ventress is placed in a murky pool near her Nightsisters' village by Vos and Obi-Wan Kenobi. After this, there is a reaction from the water, turning it green. It explains that the spirits of the Nightsisters, a coven of witches from planet Dathomir, brought Ventress back.

Ventress herself mentions having "multiple lives" near the episode's end, hinting at her survival through Nightsister magicks.

Though the specifics of her return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 remain undisclosed, the Ahsoka TV series did explore the Nightsisters' history and their connection to the Mortis gods embodying the Force.

Here's the recap of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9

Asajj Ventress, the former Sith assassin and Nightsister, returns to the Star Wars universe. In season 3, episode 9 titled The Harbinger, Clone Force 99 sought Fennec's assistance to uncover why the Empire was targeting Omega and to understand the significance of M-counts.

Although Fennec lacked concrete information, she pledged to introduce them to an operative who turned out to be Asajj Ventress. M-count is an abbreviation for midi-chlorian count and is a measure of how many midi-chlorians a person possesses.

Ventress's arrival on the planet, Pabu, was motivated by a curiosity about why clones were investigating individuals with high M-counts targeted by the Empire. Upon meeting Omega, Ventress decided to assess her M-count to determine if she possessed Force sensitivity.

Ventress appears to be on a path of redemption in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3. The clones were initially uneasy towards her due to her past as a Sith assassin and Separatist war criminal. However, Ventress eventually earns the clones' trust and demonstrates a more altruistic identity in this new era.

Who is Asajj Ventress?

Hailing from the planet Dathomir, Asajj Ventress began her tumultuous journey as a member of the Nightsisters, under the rule of Mother Talzin. Initially given up as an offering, Ventress endured enslavement until her master's demise at the hands of pirates.

Ventress was rescued by Jedi Master Ky Narec, who trained her in the Force until his death, leading her to embrace the dark side to seek vengeance. Transformed into a Sith assassin by Count Dooku, Ventress gained prominence during the Clone Wars era, where she relentlessly pursued Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, her growing power drew the attention of Darth Sidious, who viewed her as a threat and ordered Dooku to eliminate her. Despite surviving Dooku's betrayal with the aid of Mother Talzin, Ventress's vendetta against the Sith led her into further perilous encounters.

Following her failed revenge plot with Savage Opress, Ventress returned to the Nightsisters, only to face annihilation orchestrated by Dooku and General Grievous. Despite the loss of her clan, Ventress adapted to a new life as a bounty hunter as the Clone Wars drew to a close.

In the Star Wars novel Dark Disciple, Ventress formed an unlikely alliance with Jedi Master Quinlan Vos to assassinate Dooku. However, Vos's fall to the dark side tested their bond, leading to a confrontation where Ventress sacrificed herself to protect him from Dooku's lethal attack.

Her ultimate act of selflessness contributed to Vos's redemption and earned her posthumous recognition from the Jedi Council. Ventress's body was laid to rest in her ancestral village on Dathomir.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 is available to stream on Disney+.