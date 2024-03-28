Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9: What does the title Harbinger mean?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9 arrived on March 27, 2024. The episode presented a dilemma for Omega, whether she should strive to be a soldier or a Jedi warrior.

While the Bad Batch team has often faced the predicament of deciding to trust someone essentially untrustworthy, as they did with Fennec Shand in the previous episode, trusting Asajj Ventress is a new ball game, taking her past into account. The title of The Harbinger hints at impending events in the near future for the squad.

For the newly indicted fans, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is part of the Star Wars franchise. The first season of the sequel arrived in May 2021, while the third season, which is also the final season, dropped on February 21, 2024, and will conclude on May 1, this year.

Why is Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9 titled The Harbinger?

The ninth episode of the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which was released on March 27, 2024, is titled The Harbinger hinting at life-changing events coming soon for the team.

While facing danger is not new for The Bad Batch squad, the title gives the impression of something ominous lurking in the future for them. Going by the dictionary meaning of the word, Harbinger, which is a sign or signal for an upcoming event, there has to be something similar in the show.

The ex-Sith, Asajj Ventress's arrival in the episode, after Fennec Shand contacted her, could be an anticipatory sign of what's in store for Omega and other clones.

While the word, harbinger, is mostly used to predict a negative situation, the plot doesn't make anything clear yet. However, the title of the episode deserves an explanation.

How is Asajj Ventress a harbinger in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode?

Asajj Ventress located the Batch and arrived at their location (Image via Disney+)

While the episode doesn't clearly mention what Asajj is a harbinger of, it's likely to be something bad.

The title of the episode can be analyzed using two points in consideration. The first point is about the purpose of Star Wars: The Bad Batch series, which is to present the time after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and explain how the Imperial took over the galaxy and the Jedi took a backseat in all affairs.

The second point for consideration would be the titles of the upcoming episodes in the series.

The tenth episode is titled, Identity Crisis, while the eleventh one is called, Point of No Return, followed by Juggernaut, the twelfth. The last three episodes are titled, Into the Breach, Flash Strike and The Cavalry Has Arrived, respectively.

Each title spells struggles and problems, which Omega and the others are expected to fight. Any of them could be the doom anticipated in the finale season after Ventress' arrival as the "bringer of signs".

What happened in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9?

Ventress tried to find Omega's M-count (Image via Disney+)

Taking the story forward from the previous episode in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Fennec Shand's contact, Asajj Ventress located The Bad Batch on Pabu and arrived there. She informed them about the significance of the M-count, information the Bad Batch had been searching.

As M-count indicates the inborn connection with Force, Ventress hinted at Omega possibly holding some Force power. While the Batch found it difficult to trust Ventress after knowing her identity, Omega put her trust in the ex-Sith-cum-Jedi and asked her to use Jedi ways to test Omega's Force power.

The spectacular battles and combat styles led the two to the sea for a final trial. However, Ventress inadvertently summoned a sea monster that made to attack them. Ventress controlled the monster and saved Omega, earning her some respect from the rest of the Batch.

Although Ventress told Omega that her M-count was low, she insinuated to the rest of the Batch that she was lying.

Moreover, she emphasized that the Empire was looking for Omega, and the team is not safe on Pabu, urging them to leave. Considering how easily she located them, other bounty hunters could do the same as well.

Continue watching Star Wars: The Bad Batch, with episode 10 arriving on Disney+ on April 3, 2024.