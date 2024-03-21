Who is Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Everything to know

Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the return of a well-known character, beloved bounty hunter Fennec Shand. Played by Ming-Na Wen, Shand appears in episode 4 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. However, her adventure started three decades ago, in Chapter 5: The Gunslinger of the Mandalorian, as one of Din Djarin's most feared foes turned ally to save Grogu.

In the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, titled Bad Territory, Fennec Shand returns to work alongside Hunter and Wrecker on a swamp-like planet. The final season of Dave Filoni's animated series, which premiered on February 21, 2024, promises to captivate viewers until May 1 with its thrilling action and intriguing mystery.

Who is Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch final season?

Fennec Shand is a shadowy and highly dangerous bounty hunter. She is an extremely proficient fighter with both guns and unarmed fighting. She is fierce, self-reliant, unpredictable, and also good at playing mind games with her victims.

In this week's episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, Bad Territory, the bounty hunter Fennec Shand makes a comeback. Hunter and Wrecker embark on a mission to a swampy planet, with Fennec Shand steering their spacecraft. There, they encounter several space alligators and engage in combat with them.

Bounty Hunter Fennec Shand (Image via mingna_wen@Instagram)

Fennec Shand has been well-known for her skills as a bounty hunter, gaining notoriety for killing people for the leading crime syndicates in the galaxy. In The Mandalorian, she is first presented as an antagonist. She gets captured after battling two skilled bounty hunters.

When Fennec tries to convert Calican against the Mandalorian, the young bounty hunter shoots her, mortally wounding her. Boba Fett, another bounty hunter, then finds her, saves her life, and they go on to build a devoted, long-lasting friendship.

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Shand has been tasked with bringing in Omega. However, she ends up facing off against Cad Ban, another bounty hunter, and her goal shifts to protecting Omega from Bane's more sinister plots.

Fennec Shand's relationship with Boba Fett

Born on Kamino in 32 BBY, Boba Fett was one of Jango Fett's clones and a beloved character from the Star Wars trilogy. Boba did not get growth acceleration therapies because he was entirely unaltered, in contrast to the rest of the Clone Army.

After being abandoned to die by bounty hunter Toro Calican in The Mandalorian, Fennec is found by legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett. He saves her life by replacing her damaged body parts with cybernetics.

Since then, Shand has become indebted to Fett and joins him on his missions. After Fett's armor was taken from him by Djarin on Tatooine, Shand and Fett set out for the planet Tython to retrieve it.

Boba and Fenec do not share a relationship of love but of respect. Fenec's commitment to repaying Boba for saving her life is more important than anything else. Life debts are a big matter in the Star Wars universe. Boba Fett, too, stayed with the Tuskens, defending them for years because they saved him from Tatooine.

Fennec takes the life debt seriously, and for some undisclosed reason, she decides to stay with Boba even though he offers her freedom after they have completed the rescue mission of the Firespray ship. Fett makes her his right-hand woman rather than the love interest.

Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar to find out what direction the partnership between Fett and Fennec takes.