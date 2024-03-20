When do new Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episodes come out? Complete release schedule explored

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 premiered with three episodes on February 21, 2024. There are a total of fifteen episodes, with new ones to be released on Disney+ every Wednesday until May 1, 2024.

The Bad Batch is a group of special genetically modified clone warriors known for their dangerous missions. In the third season, they aim to use their skills to find Omega, the oldest member of Clone Force 99, who is locked up in an Imperial science center.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 of the animated series created by Dave Filoni will reportedly mark the conclusion of the series, bridging the gap between Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 new episodes release schedule

As mentioned before, every Wednesday new episodes of The Bad Batch Season 3 will be released for viewers to enjoy. The upcoming episode 8 of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be released on Disney+ on March 20, this Wednesday. Below is the full episode release schedule:

Episode Episode Name Episode Release Date 1 Confined Wednesday, February 21, 2024 2 Paths Unknown Wednesday, February 21 , 2024 3 Shadows of Tantiss Wednesday, February 21 , 2024 4 A Different Approach Wednesday, February 28 , 2024 5 The Return Wednesday, March 6 , 2024 6 Infiltration Wednesday, March 13 , 2024 7 Extraction Wednesday, March 13 , 2024 8 Bad Territory Wednesday, March 20 , 2024 9 The Harbinger Wednesday, March 27 , 2024 10 Identity Crisis Wednesday, April 3 , 2024 11 Point of No Return Wednesday, April 3 , 2024 12 Juggernaut Wednesday, April 10 , 2024 13 Into the Breach Wednesday, April 17 , 2024 14 Flash Strike Wednesday, April 24 , 2024 15 The Cavalry Has Arrived Wednesday, May 1 , 2024

What fans can expect from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 finale?

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, the idea of cloning to help resurrect Emperor Palpatine on Mount Tantiss is primarily explored. The young clone Omega and her genetic material are to be included in the Empire's plan to construct a clone vessel for the Emperor, as revealed in the episode Shadows of Tantiss.

Season 3's ending and Omega's fate were revealed in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Rise Of Skywalker gives an idea of how this season will probably end.

Omega is necessary for Palpatine to create Force-sensitive clones in this season, making her the prime target for the Empire. However, given that her DNA doesn't seem to be used for Palpatine's resurrection, this suggests that season 3 won't conclude with Omega as an Imperial prisoner.

The question is, what it would take for the Empire to give up on Omega? The only probable answer to it is that they are made to believe that Omega is dead. That may happen if she perhaps stages her death. This may be a possible spoiler but that doesn't make the possibilities any less.

The Bad Batch heroes (Image via starwars@Instagram)

Also, talking about Rex's armies, they have been expanding in The Bad Batch. When he discovered Mount Tantiss' location, Rex stated in Infiltration, that he would require a large enough force to overrun it. Rex is joined solely by Gregor and Wolffe when he returns to Rebels.

It's possible that by the end of The Bad Batch, these three Clones will be the only members of Rex's army. Rex would undoubtedly be persuaded to leave the battle and relocate to Seelos to spend his remaining years in peace if he lost his brothers and fellow troops. As the season ends, the likelihood of a disastrous outcome for the Republic's now-defunct clones grows.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episodes one to seven are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.