How to defeat Undead Prisoner in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown's main campaign is filled with encounters against formidable bosses. While the game equips you with weapons, potions, charms, and parrying techniques to gain an advantage in these fights, some adversaries demand a more strategic approach to combat. One such foe is the Undead Prisoner, a powerful boss you will encounter before entering the Hyrcanian Forest.

The challenge in facing the Undead Prisoner lies in its imposing size and powerful attacks. Despite its bulk, the boss possesses quick reflexes, adding an element of complexity to the battle. To emerge victorious, a thoughtful and strategic approach to combat is essential.

This article provides valuable tips and tricks to effectively overcome the Undead Prisoner in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Undead Prisoner in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Upgrade health potion

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown features a merchant known as Mage (Image via Ubisoft)

Before entering this battle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, ensure you have the essential upgrades for Health Potions. This item is crucial in enhancing your survival chances against the Undead Prisoner.

To upgrade your Health Potions, seek out the merchant known as Mage, situated in The Haven at Mount Qaf. Upon reaching the location, engage with her to improve both the effectiveness of your potions and their quantity. Efficiency means the upgrade in the amount of life your potion can restore.

Nevertheless, make sure you possess an ample amount of Time Crystals and the in-game currency, Xerxes' Coins. Each upgrade requires a specific cost, necessitating sufficient resources on your part.

You can accumulate these resources by opening chests, obtaining drops from enemies, and completing side quests in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Attack patterns of the boss

Undead Prisoner boss in Prisoner in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database)

Upon entering the battlefield, you'll see the boss demolishing a pillar and wielding it as his primary weapon. Using the pillar, he will execute powerful strikes against you. By keenly observing his attack patterns, you'll notice the changing colors of his eyes, each indicating a distinct type of assault.

Undead Prisoner launching the pilar thrust attack in Prisoner in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database)

When his eyes radiate a fiery red, be prepared for a ground-stomping attack featuring a single, devastating blow with the pillar. Following this move, the boss will pause for two seconds, providing an opportunity for you to swiftly counterattack.

Another red-eyed display signifies the pillar thrusts, wherein the boss propels the pillar forward to strike you. Once again, he will take a brief pause before gearing up for his next assault.

The powerful smash attack (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database)

A yellow glow in his eyes signals a forceful smashing attack using the pillar. Exercise extreme caution to evade this move, as it has the potential to throw you over a considerable distance.

In terms of mobility, the boss exhibits agility, constantly shifting positions to keep his next move unpredictable. Additionally, he employs jumps that elevate him above you, creating distance between you and him.

Perform attack combos and dodges

After analyzing the Undead Prisoner's attack patterns, it's time to initiate some attack combos. Use your primary weapons, Qays and Layla, the dual blades, and execute a potent barrage of strikes on the boss during its brief pauses. Ensure you capitalize on these moments. Additionally, change your positioning to avoid predictability and minimize the risk of being ensnared by the boss' assaults.

While delivering attacks, remain vigilant in evading the boss's strikes. Concentrate on flawlessly parrying the boss's moves, especially during his long smash attacks with a pillar.

Successful parrying will allow you to dodge the Undead Prisoner's assaults, setting the stage for a devastating combo. Use jumps into your offensive strategy to change your position, but maintain a rapid and strategic striking rhythm while evading and jumping. Through relentless strikes and parrying, the boss will be defeated.

As a reward, you'll receive 50 Time Crystals and a valuable item known as Soma Tree Petals. These petals play a crucial role in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, and collecting four grants you an additional health bar.