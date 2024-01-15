Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is teeming with enemies, hazards, and traps. Regardless of how careful you are, Sargon will eventually take a hit, and his health will drop. This will gradually worsen as you face stronger opponents and start running into bosses. Therefore, you must have enough healing items to avoid being overwhelmed.

This is where health potions come in, as they top up your health during exploration and battle. But, much like everything in The Lost Crown, you must upgrade your potions to get the most out of them. This guide will tell you how to upgrade potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

How to upgrade potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

The Mage's shop in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft) Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Before making any upgrades, you will have to head over to the Haven. In the middle of the room, you will notice The Mage. Interacting with her will give you access to her shop. From here, head over to the upgrades menu to boost both the efficiency of your potions and their number of uses.

However, this will cost you a lot of money, so make sure you farm some Time Crystals. To get the final upgrades for your potions, you will need Xerxes' Coins, which are spread throughout Mount Qaf and can also be obtained by completing side quests.

The Mage's shop also has other goods on sale, such as Amulets, Amulet Slots Soma Tree petals, and Xerxes' Coins.

Other ways to upgrade your health in The Lost Crown

Soma Tree Petals (Image via Ubisoft)

Apart from upgrading your potions, there are other ways to increase your health. Soma Tree Petals are used to upgrade your health. You will have to collect four of these to gain an extra bar. These can be bought from merchants or dropped after boss fights. Besides these, you can complete side quests in The Lost Crown.

However, if you're struggling to get your hands on Soma Tree Petals, you can turn to the Blessing Amulet. This increases your overall health and can be acquired during the first few hours of the game.

It would be wise to be careful with your Amulet selections because these will greatly impact your experience. To learn more about which Amulets would work best for you, check out our list of all Amulets in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.