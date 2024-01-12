Side quests and rewards are aplenty in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. In true Metroidvania style, the side content has been integrated in a way that encourages players to explore the world. While the main quests will introduce new areas of the game to you, the side quests will take you to the corners of the map and reward you for your efforts.

This game can get challenging, so rewards go a long way toward helping you upgrade Sargon. If you wish to explore all that Ubisoft has done with this game, here are all the side quests and rewards in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

All side quests and rewards in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

1) The Lost Warriors

This quest can be started by interacting with an NPC named Nojan. Upon doing so, Nojan will task you with defeating eight warriors who can be found all over Mount Qaf.

Toward the end, you will have to face off against General Ardashir. A win against him will lead to the quest's conclusion, and you can then collect your rewards from Nojan.

Rewards

Xerxes coins

Soma Tree Petal

2) The Prophecy of Mount Qaf

This is one of the earliest side quests that you will stumble upon in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. It is found in the Lower City and can be started by approaching the mural leading up to the haven in the southeast.

The quest plays out pretty simply and will have you collect Spirited-Sand Jars. The rewards are worth the labor you must put in for these jars.

Rewards

Holy Fire Amulet

Arslan's Glory Amulet

Soma Tree Petal

Azure Damascus Ore

Amulet Holder

Soma Tree Flower

Note: You will only get these rewards once all eight Spirited-Sand Jars have been collected.

3) The Deserter

This quest can be accessed through the Hyrcanian Forest. You must talk to an NPC called the Deserter to trigger this quest.

This quest requires you to platform your way into a secluded area. You'll need to work on your skills since your goal lies at the end of a bottomless pit. Once you've reached the end via the stone pillars, you can return to the Deserter with the Cannonball item, and he will reward you for your hard work.

Rewards

Soma Tree Petal

4) Ancient Power Unearthed

This quest can be accessed through the Haven, which is close to where you got The Prophecy of Mount Qaf questline. You will need to get your hands on a Damascus Ingot and the Chakram ability before you kick off this quest.

Just speak to Kaheva The Blacksmith and head over to the spot that she very kindly marks on your map. Once there, platform your way to the end of the puzzle area, and you will come across a chest containing raw ore. Bringing this back to Kaheva will conclude the quest.

Rewards

The Shield of Mithra (amulet)

5) Motherly Love

Head over to the Depths, and as you explore, you will come across a wrinkly old woman. Talk to the woman to trigger her quest. She will ask you to defeat Elrik on her behalf.

Once you've obliterated Elrik for the old woman, you can return to where you found her. Doing so will lead to an encounter with her children, followed by another brief fight. Unfortunately, all your hard work for the old woman does not lead to any rewards for you and Sargon.

6) The Moon Gatherer

This quest can be accessed by heading to the Sacred Archives. Speak to the Moon Gatherer, who is standing beneath the stairs, and he will ask you to bring him pieces of the moon.

You will encounter these pieces and the Moon Gatherer multiple times as you progress through the game. Delivering all the moon pieces to him will lead to the conclusion of his quest. You can get additional healing for completing this quest.

Rewards

Dragon King Amulet

Healing Potion charge is increased by one

7) Treasure of the Seven Seas

While exploring the Sunken Harbor, you will come across a pirate captain who is sitting upon a load of treasure. Upon speaking to him, the captain will ask you to find a magical parrot, which will lead you to the treasure.

Once you've found the parrot towards the east, return to the captain. This will conclude his quest and will give you access to a bunch of treasure chests containing time crystals.

Rewards

Xerxes coin

Treasure chests

8) The Architect

Upon arriving in the Upper City, you will meet a mysterious lady called Maryam the Architect. She will task you with finding treasure chests littered around the Citadel.

Once you've platformed across numerous puzzles, you will reach all nine treasure chests spread throughout the game. This will reward you with a rare Soma Tree Flower.

Rewards

Soma Tree Flower

9) The Impossible Climb

You will get access to this quest upon speaking with the Hermit located in the Upper City. The Hermit will somewhat challenge you to retrieve three bells that he has released over his head.

As the name suggests, you must take Sargon on an impossible climb to reach these bells. Once you've collected all three, return to the Hermit to end his quest and collect your reward.

Rewards

Azure Damascus Core

