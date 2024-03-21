Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 ending explained - Is the Bad Batch betrayed by an ally?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 presents the story of the mutated clones and their sister Omega in the period leading to the rise of Emperor Palpatine after The Clone Wars. The third season is also the series finale. The season premiered on February 21, 2024, and will conclude on May 1. The series finale is expected to explain the transition from the galaxy of Clones to that of the Storm Troopers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader’s discretion is advisable.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 arrived on March 20, 2024, after the escapade of Hunter, Crosshair, Rex, and Omega, during which Wolfee confronted them at the point of extraction. While Wolffe let them pass in honor of his old friend Rex, Rex, in turn, advised Hunter to find out what made Omega so important for the Empire.

The eighth episode, titled Bad Territory, divides the plot into two halves: one part revolves around Omega and Crosshair, while the other part of the plot follows Hunter and Wrecker as they search for information. The episode is more of a preparation for the action in the upcoming episodes. However, by the end of the episode, the Clone Force 99 is betrayed by a bounty hunter they had trusted.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 ending puts Omega and Crosshair together

Omega stays with Crosshair to help him overcome his issue (Image via Disney+)

The team that was extracted in the last episode is seen on Pabu as the eighth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 starts. While Omega is concerned about Echo, Crosshair advises her to stay low. As such, Omega and Crosshair stay back on Pabu while the rest of the team goes on a mission.

Omega tries to help Crosshair come to terms with his trauma as a prisoner at Tantiss and talk it out. However, Crosshair is not ready to speak about it yet. Realizing that his hand injury and weakness are partly due to his pent-up trauma, Omega teaches Crosshair some meditating techniques to help him relax.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 ending: Knowing the meaning of M-Count

Fennec Shand is a bounty hunter they approach (Image via Disney+)

Phee contacts them while on Pabu and informs them that the Empire is assigning class one bounty hunters to search for and capture M-Count targets. The Clone Force 99 warriors remember Fennec Shand, a bounty hunter who had tried to get Omega. They reach out to her to know all about M-Count.

Shand promises to hand out the information if they help in return. She wants to catch Sylar Saris, who is hiding on a toxic planet with mines underwater and space crocodiles in swamps. Hunter and Wrecker disarm the mines and fight the reptiles to capture Sylar.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 ending shows Shand’s betrayal

Hunter and Wrecker complete their part of the deal and help Shand capture Sylar, but she agrees to divulge the information only after Sylar is delivered to her clients. The Clone Force 99 warriors have no option but to wait for the information to trickle down.

However, in a backstabbing finale scene, Fennec Shand betrays them by giving away their location. In a cliffhanger situation, the scene does not show who the receiver of the information is. Clearly, Shand has chosen personal gains over any morality, even though she had helped Nala Se protect Omega.

With the precarious situation of Hunter and Wrecker, the next episodes of the final season will unfold the fates of the Clone Force 99 and Omega. Moreover, whether Crosshair regains the strength of his arms through meditation or by opening up remains to be seen.

Watch out for the next episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, titled The Harbinger, scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on March 27, 2024.