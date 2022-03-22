Super rare Marvel Comics #1 sells for whopping $2.4 million in online auction

Marvel comic book readers have always been passionate collectors and fans of the franchise and its characters. Some love how they are portrayed in the comics, while others love to see them in action through movies and games.

Several original comic strips and books worth a fortune are up for sale in auction houses or websites like eBay. Fans collect these comics to collect them, cherish them, and keep them as memorabilia pieces.

But sometimes, money is just another object for them. Recently, a super rare comic was sold for more than $2.4 million in an auction. This reveal broke the internet.

Super rare Marvel comic sold at auction for $2.4 million

Vincent Zurzulo, Chief Operating Officer of ComicConnect, showed the rare comic Marvel Comics #1, CGC graded 9.2, in a video to potential buyers who often visit their auction. He displayed the Pay Copy version of the book, which means it was preserved and restored by the original publisher, Lloyd Jacquet, whose publisher notes could also be found.

The notes were written by Lloyd, where he recorded payments for his artists and handwritten reimbursement notes to them. Featuring in the comic is Marvel’s first-ever superhero, called The Submariner, also rumored to be in the upcoming MCU’s Black Panther sequel later this year.

The comic features other characters like The Human Torch and The Masked Raider, who will also soon make an appearance in the MCU.

Comics and Crypt⭕️ Podcast @ComicsandCrypto **RECORD SALE** Marvel Comics 1 CGC 9.2 just sold for $2.4 million! Out of only 64 comics on the @CGCComics census, there is only 1 higher graded comic in existence. **RECORD SALE** Marvel Comics 1 CGC 9.2 just sold for $2.4 million! Out of only 64 comics on the @CGCComics census, there is only 1 higher graded comic in existence. https://t.co/NWPuUHpsJO

Zurzulo, after the auction, revealed that the bidding started at a mere $1, and 33 bids later, an offer worth $2,427,777.65 appeared next to it. The buyer remains anonymous, but Vincent told the press that he is the most passionate comic book fan and is a collector.

Marvel may have taken off since its first issue, but this rare comic remains the most unique comic book for the franchise yet.

Zurzolo noted:

“It’s an incredibly important look into the world, and behind the scenes of the creation” of a comics powerhouse. Its universe would eventually include such characters as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, the Avengers, Iron Man, Daredevil, and the Hulk, often known on-screen as the Incredible Hulk. Without this comic book being made, who knows? Maybe none of that happens. Maybe the name ‘Marvel Comics’ resonated so much with people in some way that that’s what helped to birth all these other things.”

This won’t be the last time fans hear of such antique comics going for such high rates at auctions, and it only shows how valuable fans consider such pieces.

