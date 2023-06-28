Superman: Legacy casts David Corenswet as Henry Cavill’s replacement

The wait for Superman is over as DC Studios has found its new Man of Steel for Superman: Legacy. A lot of actors had submitted their audition tapes for James Gunn and Peter Safran to look at. Out of those, three actors were reportedly shortlisted for both Superman and Lois Lane.

David Corenswet, Tom Brittany, and Nicholas Hoult were among the leading candidates considered for the role of Superman, while Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rachel Brosnahan were among the actresses shortlisted for the role of Lois Lane.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan cast in Superman: Legacy

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois (Image via DC)

According to Deadline, James Gunn has picked David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as his Clark Kent and Lois Lane to replace Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, respectively. The Hollywood Reporter (THR) recently reported about the final screentests of the aforementioned actors taking place.

The report further stated that DC fans won’t have to wait until SDCC to find out about the Superman: Legacy actors as the announcement could be made within the week. Apparently, that report has turned out to be true as even James Gunn has confirmed the new casting choices.

The 29-year-old David Corenswet, who is known for playing key roles in the slasher-horror movie Pearl and Netflix comedy-drama The Politician, was always a top contender for Superman amongst fans well. He also reminds many fans of a younger Henry Cavill.

Meanwhile, the new 32-year-old Lois Lane actress, Rachel Brosnahan is best known for her portrayal of Miriam Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her Emmy Award and two consecutive Golden Globe wins prove that she has the potential to become the best Lois Lane of all time.

Who could play Lex Luthor?

Nicholas Hoult, Alexander Skarsgård, and Bill Skarsgård for Lex Luthor? (Image via Sportskeeda)

While James Gunn has found his Superman and Lois, the next character on his radar is Lex Luthor. THR reported that the final screen tests for Lex Luthor are yet to happen and the likes of Nicholas Hoult, Alexander Skarsgård, and Bill Skarsgård would be in the running for the part.

So, we should expect one of those three to be picked up as soon as the next week, if not this week itself. Hoult, 33, and Bill Skarsgård, 32, might give us a similar kind of young Lex Luthor to go up against Corenswet.

But, the 46-year-old Alexander Skarsgård could offer us a fresh new take on the part.

James Gunn's new Superman movie (Image via DC)

The official synopsis of Superman: Legacy reads:

"Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

