Superman and Lois season 3 episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Superman and Lois season 3 episode 12 will release on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 5 pm PT on The CW Network. The upcoming penultimate episode titled Injustice will be about 42 minutes long, similar to the previous episodes of season 3. Fans can also watch the episode on The CW website on June 21.

Episode 11, titled Complications, saw Lois preparing for breast cancer surgery. Meanwhile, Peia began her fight in Metropolis and planned to escape the city along with Bruno and Matteo. However, her powers continuously grew out of control and ended up killing her. Clarke came clean to Kyle and revealed his secret identity, while Jordan developed a new set of abilities. Then finally, an old threat reemerged to battle Superman in the finale.

Fans are now excited to see what episode 12 will bring to the table.

Superman and Lois season 3 episode 12 will showcase an in-house clash

After the demise of Peia and the reemergence of Bizarro Superman, episode 12 will set up their battle for the finale. But before that, fans will get to witness an in-house clash in the Kent family as Lois and Clark will get angry after Jordan uses his powers in public without any supervision.

Furthermore, Lex Luthor will also be released from prison after spending 17 years behind bars. It will be interesting to see how he factors into the final fight between Superman and Bizarro Superman.

Superman and Lois season 3 cast and synopsis

The last Arrowverse show focuses on Superman's efforts to be Earth's savior. It also offers a great twist by mixing his duties as a superhero with the domestic drama of raising two extraordinary children with his wife, Lois Lane.

The synopsis of Superman and Lois season 3 by Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.''

It continues:

“Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice.''

Superman and Lois season 3 stars Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman in the lead. Alex Garfin, Inde Navarrette, and Erik Valdez also feature in the title.

