Superman and Lois' fans are left wondering whether or not their beloved show will return for a fourth season, as reports suggest that the CW is not likely to renew most of its scripted dramas for the upcoming 2023-2024 broadcast season. This development is particularly concerning, given the recent confirmation of Jared Padalecki's Walker's fourth season renewal.

While the fate of the Man of Steel's story remains uncertain, it is worth noting that the superhero drama has been enjoying a successful third season run on the CW. Many fans have praised the show's handling of Lois Lane's cancer storyline and Tyler Hoechlin's portrayal of Superman, and as such, it would be a shame if the network decides to cancel it.

The CW's production cost could affect the future of Superman and Lois

Superman and Lois faces an uncertain future as The CW reevaluates its production costs for scripted dramas (Image via CW)

As the CW transitions to a new business model of lower-cost scripted programming, Deadline reports that the scripted shows are produced at a higher cost than the network is willing to pay moving forward. This could result in shows like Superman and Lois and All American: Homecoming getting canceled if the network is unwilling to spend.

Deadline mentioned that the DC show could make the cut "if" there are more scripted renewals for the network, but the outlet pointed out that it is a "big if." The decision to renew Walker is the first major decision made by the CW under its new leadership.

However, retaining the show for potentially one final run in season 4 could be an ideal move for the CW. The DC hero's popularity could still allow fans (both casual and diehards) to tune in.

Many viewers have praised the show's handling of Lois Lane's cancer storyline and Tyler Hoechlin's incredible portrayal of the Man of Tomorrow. It would be unfortunate if the CW cancels its last remaining DC Arrowverse show.

The uncertain future of the show and Tyler Hoechlin's optimism

Tyler Hoechlin remains optimistic about the future of Superman & Lois despite its uncertain fate (Image via CW)

Superman and Lois' fans are left in the dark as the CW has yet to announce the show's renewal for its fourth season. Despite this, Tyler Hoechlin, the Superman actor, has expressed optimism about the show's future.

At this year's Starfury Conventions, Hoechlin was uncertain when asked about the possibility of Superman and Lois season 4 due to the current writer's strike but expressed hope for the show's return.

While there is no official word on the renewal of Superman and Lois for a fourth season, the show's popularity among fans could still allow for viewership. Retaining the show could benefit the CW, especially since the network is transitioning to a new business model of lower-cost scripted programming to achieve profitability.

It would be a shame to lose the show, given its handling of intricate storylines and Tyler Hoechlin's realistic portrayal of the Man of Steel. Hopefully, the network will consider renewing the show for one proper goodbye to its fans.

