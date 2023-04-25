The Batman box office: How much profit did it earn for Warner Bros.?

While DC struggled to get its shared universe right, Matt Reeves was able to deliver with his DC Elseworlds movie, The Batman. The film didn’t recreate the numbers of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but it was still a very profitable entry for Warner Bros. Discovery. In fact, the film became big enough for Warner Bros. to turn it into a shared universe of its own.

Because of The Batman’s success, fans are getting The Penguin series and an Untitled Arkham Asylum show on HBO Max along with a Batman sequel. However, fans do wonder how big of a success was Robert Pattinson’s Batman movie. According to Deadline, it was the seventh most valuable movie of 2022.

The Batman's total revenue came up to $635 million

Robert Pattinson as Batman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Deadline’s recent report on The Batman explained that the film turned in a net profit of $177 million. It brought in $369.3 million domestically and $401.6 million internationally (including China). So of a total box office intake of $770.9 million, Warner Bros. took home a revenue of $355 million.

Additionally, the studio made $130 million from Home Entertainment rentals and $150 million from Television/streaming. So, its total revenue came to be $635 million.

As for the expenditures, the film was produced on a budget of $200 million. An additional $135 million was spent on Prints and Ads, along with $35 million on Video Costs, $27 million on Residuals, and $36 million on Interest and Overhead charges. Additionally, $25 million was spent on Participants. So, its total cost ballooned up to $458 million, leaving a net revenue of $177 million out of the total revenue.

Why part 2 of the fim needs to do better

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson as Batman (Image via Warner Bros.)

While the result of The Batman wasn't bad in any way, Warner Bros. has seen much bigger numbers from this IP. Two out of three of Christopher Nolan's Batman movies went past $1 billion. The same is expected out of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s next Batman outing as well.

Considering the kind of profits The Batman made, Warner Bros. Discovery will be inclined to give the sequel a similar or an even bigger budget. That means the film's sequel would have to deliver an even stronger performance than the first one. It can totally do that because now, as people are aware of what this franchise can do.

The Batman 2 has the potential to join the list of the biggest DC movies. So, fans believe that it’s about time that it lives up to its potential and gives people exactly what is expected out of it.

How The Penguin series could benefit the next Batman movie

Colin Farrell’s The Penguin is currently under production and will begin streaming on MAX in 2024. While the series will mostly be about his ascension to becoming the biggest crime lord in Gotham, rumors suggest that fans will also get one or more cameos from Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

So by the time fans get to Pattinson’s Batman sequel, there will be even more hype generated around the film, thanks to The Penguin series.

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 hits theaters on October 3, 2025.

