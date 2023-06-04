The Boys season 4: Will Black Noir return from the dead?

Black Noir is one of the most enigmatic and interesting characters in The Boys, who was supposedly killed off at the end of season 3. While there was some speculation about whether the character is dead and over, the makers, as well as actor Nathan Mitchell have reported a return of the popular personality in season 4 of the superhero TV series.

While fans who guessed that the character is already dead were expecting a replacement by another character to keep the count of the boys at 7, some others expected another actor to reprise the role to keep things close to the comic book version. Nonetheless, the latest confirmation from the makers is that Noir's character is set to return in the upcoming The Boys season 4.

However, he will not be the same Black Noir that fans are familiar with. While fans were expecting another actor to take over the role, Nathan Mitchell is finalized for a return. This latest disclosure also takes the plot away from the comic book's storyline. While in the comic, the character is supposed to be a clone of the Homelander meant to replace the original, the new characterization of the superhero in season 4 is likely to kill this turn of events.

Will season 4 of The Boys bring back the same Black Noir?

Vought International @VoughtIntl This Seventh day of the Seventh month, we celebrate Black Noir, the most dependable member of The Seven. A fierce warrior, avant garde intellect, and skilled pianist. He's even Homelander's best friend. Seven cheers for Black Noir! This Seventh day of the Seventh month, we celebrate Black Noir, the most dependable member of The Seven. A fierce warrior, avant garde intellect, and skilled pianist. He's even Homelander's best friend. Seven cheers for Black Noir! https://t.co/Wf3fi3I24X

In an interview with a media house, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that Nathan Mitchell, who has played Black Noir since the show's first season, will be back for season 4. However, he will be playing a different character this time.

When asked whether Noir was really dead in the previous season, Kripke assured that the character’s organs were scattered all over the place. "We're bringing Black Noir back, but it's not the same Black Noir," Kripke said, revealing that Nathan Mitchell would be playing a different take on the character within the same suit.

Kripke did not offer any further details about the new character, but he did mention that he is "hilarious." This suggests that the new Noir will be a different personality than the stoic and serious character that fans have known all along.

It is unclear how the new supes will fit into the story of The Boys season 4. The show's third season ended with Homelander killing the original Noir, so it is possible that the new Noir will be a replacement. However, it is also possible that the Black Noir in season 4 will be a completely different character who is not connected to the original one in any way.

How different will the new Black Noir be?

PopCulture @PopCultureIO

Via: A new set photo from The Boys season 4 teases the return of Black Noir to the fold, despite his death in the season 3 finale of the show.Via: @screenrant A new set photo from The Boys season 4 teases the return of Black Noir to the fold, despite his death in the season 3 finale of the show.Via: @screenrant https://t.co/C1xdTNn1sl

Actor Nathan Mitchell believes that contrasts within the persona could be an interesting twist for the new Noir character. An intense, menacing, and scary killer who acts and talks funny will add to the character’s charm. Unlike the stoic version of Noir, the new personality could be soft and sensitive with imaginary friends.

Created by Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis, The Boys is a satire on superheroes who display extraordinary powers but are corrupt inside. After three successful seasons, the show is filming its fourth which is set to be aired on Amazon Prime Video.

Only time will tell what role the new Noir will play in The Boys season 4. However, his return is sure to be one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming season. Expect season 4 of The Boys to arrive on Prime Video in early 2024.

Poll : 0 votes