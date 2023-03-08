The Consultant has completed its first season run on Amazon Prime Video with eight episodes. The show received generally positive reviews from viewers who singled out Christoph Waltz's performance as the eerie and mysterious Regus Patoff as one of the show's highlights. The series is based on the novel of the same name written by Bentley Little.

In the show, Patoff is the mysterious new consultant of the gaming company CompWare, taking over managerial and CEO duties following the death of its former CEO and owner Sang-woo.

As seen throughout The Consultant, Patoff began experiencing multiple difficulties, such as climbing stairs. It was later revealed that Regus Patoff had the skeleton of his body made of gold to appear like an evil divine-like entity.

The Consultant: Regus Patoff's golden skeleton and its Biblical connection

Regus Patoff had made his skeleton gold via jeweler Frank Flores so that he could appear like an evil God-like figure. This is in line with his devilish depiction in The Consultant.

Florez told Craig Horne that Patoff had commissioned him to make a gold skeleton many years before the events of the series, but he did not know the purpose of the skeleton. The revelation of Patoff having a gold skeleton has a Biblical connection and inspiration entwined into it.

In the bible, God had made the streets of heaven out of gold, and his angels had worn shields of gold to protect themselves. Satan, whom Patoff's depiction in the series is largely based on and tied to, wanted to become like God and realized that gold was a great way to lure humans into committing various sins.

Luring good people into committing sins is what Regus Patoff is seen doing in The Consultant. He first made Craig Horne, a religious, honest, and faithful man, break his marriage with his girlfriend Patti and made him steer away from his religious faith.

Over time, he seduced and entranced Patti herself and got her to become supposedly intimate with him and cheat on Craig. Lastly, he influenced Elaine Hayman to such a negative degree that she broke away from her initial empathetic and caring nature and transformed into a selfish individual, callous enough to one day take over the CEO position in CompWare.

The Consultant creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop revealed in an interview with USA Today that the reason why Regus Patoff has a skeleton made of gold is so that the audience can get the sense that Patoff is more valuable than them.

He also revealed that the gold skeleton idea was not in the novel Bentley Little wrote and that when he had first pitched it, people thought he was out of his mind.

He then elaborated more on the ending of The Consultant, where Craig Horne had a gold bone piece of Patoff in his possession, saying how it reflected the gaming world. Basgallop said:

"I wanted him to have that token, that little gold coin you'd get after playing video games, only here he literally takes a piece of Patoff with him," he says. "It's so beautifully indicative of the gaming world."

In the same interview, when asked about Regus Patoff being the devil, Basgallop said that he hoped for the audience not to come to that conclusion and that they are meant to keep wondering as to who Patoff answers to. He added:

"When it comes down to it, things are far more complex than that. When he gets CEOs to sign contracts (arranging their own deaths and Patoff's immediate company takeover), you are meant to wonder, is he one of the devil's helpers? I, for one, would love to know who Patoff answers to."

Basgallop also mentioned how Regus Patoff made CompWare a better company via his methods. He said:

"Similarly, Mary Poppins mends the Banks family, and Patoff mends the corporation. He's made it a better place despite some hardships, CompWare has a better game, the company will survive, he's achieved what he wanted to achieve. What's next?"

Although The Consultant has not been renewed for a second season yet, Basgallop hoped that it could happen, saying:

"I very much hope we'll be back, yes, I love the Mary Poppins analogy for Patoff. He blows in and out with the first and last episode. You don't know where he came from, but he made a tectonic impact in people's lives."

All eight episodes of The Consultant are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady, and Aimee Carrero.

